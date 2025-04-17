Discover VAT's Q1 2025 Trading Insights

Semiconductor equipment investment environment remains volatile due to geopolitical factors, but investment plans of fabs provide positive momentum.

Q1 2025 sales reached CHF 275 million, showing a 5% sequential growth and a 39% year-on-year increase, with a book-to-bill ratio of 0.9x.

VAT expects 2025 to be a growth year, driven by technology transitions in semiconductor investments, with high demand from Chinese OEMs and increased hyperscaler investments for AI applications.

Q1 2025 order intake showed a modest improvement in semiconductor capex, with orders down 10% sequentially but up 3% year-on-year, reflecting market uncertainty due to geopolitical headwinds.

VAT anticipates higher orders, sales, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, net income, and free cash flow in 2025, with capex forecasted at CHF 90 to 100 million.

Guidance for Q2 2025 projects sales between CHF 260 to 290 million, with VAT positioned to outperform market growth due to its strong presence in leading-edge applications.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at VAT Group is on 14.05.2025.



