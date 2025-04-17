ABB's Robotics Division to Go Solo on Stock Market
ABB is set to revolutionize its structure by spinning off its robotics division, aiming for a separate listing by 2026, enhancing growth and innovation.
Foto: Oleksandr Lutsenko - stock.adobe.com
- ABB plans to spin off its robotics division as a separately listed company, with a proposed listing in the second quarter of 2026.
- The spin-off will be distributed to ABB’s shareholders as a dividend in-kind, proportional to their existing shareholding.
- ABB Robotics is a technology leader providing intelligent automation solutions, with over 80% of its offerings being software/AI enabled.
- The division has shown strong performance, maintaining double-digit margins since 2019 and generating $2.3 billion in revenue for 2024.
- The spin-off is expected to enhance value creation for both ABB Group and the new robotics entity, which will operate independently.
- Following the spin-off, the Machine Automation division will join the Process Automation business area, benefiting from technology synergies.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at ABB is on 17.04.2025.
-0,70 %
+4,96 %
-12,42 %
-15,27 %
+3,07 %
+56,16 %
+181,57 %
+129,29 %
+139,72 %
ISIN:CH0012221716WKN:919730
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte