Unveiling Q1 2025: Discover the Surprising Results!

ABB kicked off 2025 on a high note, showcasing robust growth and strategic moves. With a 3% rise in orders and a 1% increase in revenues, the company demonstrated resilience. A notable 20.2% EBITA margin and plans to spin off its Robotics division underscore ABB's forward-thinking approach. A $120 million investment in the US and a $1.5 billion share buy-back program reflect ABB's commitment to growth and shareholder value.
- ABB reported a strong start to 2025 with orders increasing by 3% to $9,213 million and revenues growing by 1% to $7,935 million.
- The company achieved an Operational EBITA margin of 20.2%, supported by a capital gain from a real estate sale.
- ABB's basic earnings per share increased by 22% to $0.60, while cash flow from operating activities decreased by 6% to $684 million.
- ABB plans to spin off its Robotics division as a separately listed company by the second quarter of 2026, aiming to optimize value creation.
- The company announced a $120 million investment to expand local production of low voltage electrification products in the United States.
- ABB launched a share buy-back program of up to $1.5 billion, in addition to a dividend of CHF 0.90 per share.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at ABB is on 17.04.2025.
