Evotec's Bold 2025 Strategy Boosted by Stellar Q4 2024 Results
Evotec SE is setting the stage for a transformative journey in drug discovery, blending innovation with strategic growth to navigate and thrive in a competitive market.
- Evotec SE has unveiled a new strategy focusing on pioneering drug discovery and sustainable profitable growth, leveraging technology and science leadership.
- The company reported strong Q4 2024 results, with revenues increasing by 10% to €221.2 million, despite challenging market conditions.
- Evotec's 2025 guidance anticipates group revenues to grow by 5-10% (€840-880 million), with a 2028 outlook projecting a revenue CAGR of 8-12% and an EBITDA margin above 20%.
- The strategy includes simplifying the business model, focusing on high-value services, and achieving annualized recurring gross savings of €40 million through the Priority Reset initiative.
- Evotec's Just – Evotec Biologics segment experienced significant growth, with revenues rising by 71% year-over-year, contributing €185.6 million to the overall topline.
- Strengthened partnerships in 2024, including collaborations with Sandoz, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk, and Pfizer, are expected to drive growth in 2025.
