Evotec's Bold 2025 Strategy Boosted by Stellar Q4 2024 Results

Evotec SE has unveiled a new strategy focusing on pioneering drug discovery and sustainable profitable growth, leveraging technology and science leadership.

The company reported strong Q4 2024 results, with revenues increasing by 10% to €221.2 million, despite challenging market conditions.

Evotec's 2025 guidance anticipates group revenues to grow by 5-10% (€840-880 million), with a 2028 outlook projecting a revenue CAGR of 8-12% and an EBITDA margin above 20%.

The strategy includes simplifying the business model, focusing on high-value services, and achieving annualized recurring gross savings of €40 million through the Priority Reset initiative.

Evotec's Just – Evotec Biologics segment experienced significant growth, with revenues rising by 71% year-over-year, contributing €185.6 million to the overall topline.

Strengthened partnerships in 2024, including collaborations with Sandoz, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk, and Pfizer, are expected to drive growth in 2025.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Evotec is on 17.04.2025.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 5,8320EUR and was up +0,21 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.932,89PKT (-1,22 %).






