LUDWIG BECK – Reveals Q1 2025 Performance Insights
Ludwig Beck faced a 2.4% sales decline in Q1 2025 amidst industry-wide challenges, yet improved its gross profit margin and grew its team, showcasing resilience in a tough market.
- Ludwig Beck reported a year-on-year sales decline of approximately 2.4% in Q1 2025, while the overall industry experienced a 5.0% drop.
- The company generated gross merchandise sales of €18.3 million in Q1 2025, down from €18.7 million in the previous year.
- Gross profit remained stable at €7.0 million, with an increase in gross profit margin from 44.7% to 45.6%.
- The operating result (EBIT) was €-1.1 million, slightly worse than the previous year's €-0.9 million.
- As of March 31, 2025, total assets were €164.7 million, with equity decreasing to €59.8 million and an equity ratio of 36.3%.
- The number of employees increased to 416, up from 388 in the previous year, indicating a growth in workforce despite challenging market conditions.
The next important date, Quarterly report for the first quarter of 2025, at Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier is on 17.04.2025.
The price of Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier at the time of the news was 15,400EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
ISIN:DE0005199905WKN:519990
