    clearvise AG Hits 2024 Targets, Eyes Growth in 2025

    clearvise AG has not only met its 2024 financial targets but is also poised for impressive growth in 2025, with ambitious plans to expand its energy portfolio and market reach.

    • clearvise AG achieved its financial targets for 2024, with consolidated revenue of EUR 36.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 23.0 million.
    • The company expects revenue growth to EUR 43.3-45.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 27.1-29.2 million in 2025.
    • Electricity production in 2024 was 441 GWh, with a PV share increase to 34%, aligning with their goal of equal wind and solar energy generation.
    • clearvise AG plans to adopt an active dividend policy, proposing a dividend of EUR 0.06 per share for the first time.
    • The company expanded its portfolio by acquiring new wind and PV parks and entered the Italian market through its clearPARTNERS approach.
    • clearvise AG's 2025 outlook includes increased production to 529-557 GWh, with new projects like the French Chassiecq PV park and the German Weilrod 2 wind farm.

    The price of clearvise at the time of the news was 1,7100EUR and was up +0,59 % compared with the previous day.


    clearvise

    +1,18 %
    +3,61 %
    +1,78 %
    +3,93 %
    -19,63 %
    -26,36 %
    +64,75 %
    ISIN:DE000A1EWXA4WKN:A1EWXA





    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
