bet-at-home.com AG (von NuWays AG): BUY
- bet-at-home übertrifft FY24-Umsatzprognosen deutlich.
- EBITDA belastet durch Einmalaufwendungen, -3,3 Mio. EUR.
- Kaufempfehlung bleibt, Zielpreis 5,50 EUR für FY25.
Original-Research: bet-at-home.com AG - from NuWays AG
17.04.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Classification of NuWays AG to bet-at-home.com AG
Company Name: bet-at-home.com AG
ISIN: DE000A0DNAY5
Reason for the research: Update
Recommendation: BUY
from: 17.04.2025
Target price: EUR 5.50
Target price on sight of: 12 months
Last rating change:
Analyst: Frederik Jarchow
Solid FY24 figures // Waiting for the ECJ decision; chg
Topic: bet-at-home reported final FY24 figures above our estimates on the topline and on EBITDA before special items, while one-offs burdened the reported EBITDA. In detail:
Sales came in at EUR 52.3m (+13.3% yoy), above our estimates of EUR 50.2m (eNuW), driven by a substantial volume growth in the gaming segment (EUR 51.4m vs EUR 38.4m in FY23 vs eNuW: EUR 46m) and an expansion of the margin in the betting segment (13% vs 12% in FY23 vs eNuW: 12.5%) and in the gaming segment (11.2% vs 10% in FY23 vs eNuW: 11.2%) resulting in a betting GGR of EUR 46.5m (+10% yoy) and Gaming GGR of EUR 5.8m (+51% yoy).
EBITDA of EUR -3.3m (vs EUR 0.8m in FY23) came in even below expectations (eNuW: EUR -2.0m), due to oneoffs expenses for customer claims (EUR 0.8m), revaluation of receivables against the bah
Entertainment Ltd. (EUR 2.4m) as well as provisions related to the value-added tax in Switzerland (EUR 4.9m). Leaving oneoffs aside, the operating business developed nicely: growing topline paired
with stable OPEX resulted in significant scale effects visible in an EBITDA before special items that more than doubled to EUR 4.8m (vs EUR 2.4m in FY23).
After another year with an improving operating business, we are looking very optimistic into FY25e that should mark a turning point as 1) the liquidation of the Entertainment business is seen to take place and 2) the ECJ is expected to rule on customer claims in H2. While we consider the liquidation rather as a non-event, as the company "hedged" different scenarios, the ECJ decision could become a game-changer: With a likely ruling of the ECJ in favor of the betting providers, the current customer claims against bet-at-home and - even more importantly - the looming risks of new customer claims would be off the table, together with related lifted legal costs.
For the moment, we have not modeled that in, expecting further topline growth and EUR 55.7m sales in FY25e and a reported EBITDA EUR 2.5m. Management played it more conservative expecting EUR 46-54m sales and EUR 0-4m EBITDA before special items as no event such as UEFA EURO championship is taking place in FY25 and the betting fees in Austria should increase from 2% to 5%.
Still, as the operating business is developing nicely and all sources of risks are likely to vanish soon, we reiterate BUY with an unchanged (but conservative) PT of EUR 5.50 based on
FCFYŽ25e.
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++
