SANHA Earnings Soar in 2024
SANHA GmbH & Co. KG has showcased robust financial growth in 2024, marking a significant milestone in its operational journey. With revenues climbing to EUR 124.1 million and a notable rise in gross profit, the company continues to solidify its market position. An expanding workforce and prestigious Gold status in sustainability underscore SANHA's commitment to excellence and responsibility. Looking ahead, SANHA braces for a challenging 2025, aiming to maintain stability while enhancing its financial resilience.
- SANHA GmbH & Co. KG reported revenues of EUR 124.1 million for the 2024 financial year, an increase of nearly 2% from the previous year.
- Gross profit rose significantly to EUR 75 million, with a gross profit margin of 60.4%, up from 55.4% the previous year.
- EBITDA increased by EUR 2.0 million to EUR 21.5 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 17.4%.
- The company’s workforce grew to an average of 669 employees, up from 638, contributing to improved efficiency and profitability.
- SANHA achieved Gold status in the EcoVadis sustainability assessment, ranking among the top 5% of rated companies, reflecting its commitment to sustainability initiatives.
- For 2025, SANHA anticipates a challenging market environment with revenues expected to remain stable, but slightly lower EBITDA and EBIT, while planning to strengthen its equity position and reduce debt.
0,00 %
+1,23 %
-0,29 %
+1,23 %
+6,01 %
ISIN:DE000A383VY6WKN:A383VY
