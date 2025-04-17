89 0 Kommentare SANHA Earnings Soar in 2024

SANHA GmbH & Co. KG has showcased robust financial growth in 2024, marking a significant milestone in its operational journey. With revenues climbing to EUR 124.1 million and a notable rise in gross profit, the company continues to solidify its market position. An expanding workforce and prestigious Gold status in sustainability underscore SANHA's commitment to excellence and responsibility. Looking ahead, SANHA braces for a challenging 2025, aiming to maintain stability while enhancing its financial resilience.

