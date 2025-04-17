Multitude Shines: 4th Year of Outperformance in 2024 Report
Multitude Group's financial performance in 2024 was nothing short of remarkable. With a 14.4% rise in revenue and a 48.5% surge in EBIT, the company exceeded expectations. Net profit climbed by 23.1%, while basic EPS saw a notable 29.0% increase. Loans and debt investments expanded by 19.5%, reflecting robust financial health. By boosting its stake in Lea Bank AB to 20.9%, Multitude Group became the largest shareholder. A dividend proposal, including an extraordinary dividend, underscores the company's commitment to shareholder value.
- Multitude Group reported a 14.4% increase in revenue, reaching EUR 263.7 million for 2024.
- EBIT surged by 48.5% to EUR 67.6 million, achieving the company's guidance.
- Net profit rose by 23.1% to EUR 20.2 million, with basic EPS increasing by 29.0% to EUR 0.66.
- Loans to customers and debt investments grew by 19.5% to EUR 762.5 million, with an impaired loan coverage ratio of 17.6%.
- The company increased its stake in Lea Bank AB to 20.9%, becoming the largest shareholder.
- A dividend proposal of EUR 0.44 per share was announced, including an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.20 per share.
The next important date, Multitude Capital Plc: Annual Report 2024, at Multitude is on 17.04.2025.
The price of Multitude at the time of the news was 5,4550EUR and was up +0,65 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,4800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,46 % since publication.
