Multitude Shines: 4th Year of Outperformance in 2024 Report

Multitude Group reported a 14.4% increase in revenue, reaching EUR 263.7 million for 2024.

EBIT surged by 48.5% to EUR 67.6 million, achieving the company's guidance.

Net profit rose by 23.1% to EUR 20.2 million, with basic EPS increasing by 29.0% to EUR 0.66.

Loans to customers and debt investments grew by 19.5% to EUR 762.5 million, with an impaired loan coverage ratio of 17.6%.

The company increased its stake in Lea Bank AB to 20.9%, becoming the largest shareholder.

A dividend proposal of EUR 0.44 per share was announced, including an extraordinary dividend of EUR 0.20 per share.

The next important date, Multitude Capital Plc: Annual Report 2024, at Multitude is on 17.04.2025.

The price of Multitude at the time of the news was 5,4550EUR and was up +0,65 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,4800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,46 % since publication.





