Secunet Security Networks Kicks Off 2025 with Strong Financial Surge

secunet Security Networks AG reported a significant increase in revenue for Q1 2025, achieving approximately EUR 78.3 million, a 35.9% rise from EUR 57.6 million in Q1 2024.

The company's preliminary EBIT for Q1 2025 was around EUR 1.8 million, a substantial improvement from a negative EBIT of EUR -5.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The EBIT margin improved to 2.3% in Q1 2025, compared to -9.7% in Q1 2024, while the preliminary EBITDA margin rose from -2.6% to 8.4%.

The increase in sales revenue was attributed to orders placed at the end of the previous year, particularly in the Public Sector segment.

Based on the positive performance, secunet's Management Board confirmed its 2025 forecast, expecting Group revenue of around EUR 425 million and EBIT and EBITDA margins of 9.5-11.5% and 14.5-16.5%, respectively.

The full Q1 2025 results will be published on May 13, 2025, and an online analyst conference will be held following the release.

The next important date, "Consolidated quarterly report as of March 31, 2025", at Secunet Security Networks is on 13.05.2025.

