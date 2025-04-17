Mitsubishi Heavy Industries joins Infosys-led JV in Japan, HIPUS

Bengaluru, India and Tokyo (ots/PRNewswire) - JV to accelerate business process

transformation for enterprises leveraging digital procurement platforms



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global

leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url

=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mhi.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7CRajarshi.Basu%40infosys.com%7C87a3d

3170dab4788f6cb08dd7caec991%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C6388038

12329704575%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIs

IlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=P%2F9HkVUDXC

24Le8Ic2myHKULMuLe4kZisniZz8E11vo%3D&reserved=0) (MHI) has invested in the

Infosys-led Joint Venture HIPUS, enhancing Infosys' presence in Japan. MHI is

one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart

infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense, and has established

corporations like Hitachi Ltd., Panasonic Corporation and Pasona.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

HIPUS, in which Infosys owns a majority stake, was set up in 2019, to drivehigh-quality, end-to-end procurement processes along with sourcing and categoryexpertise, leveraging next-generation digital platforms for Japanesecorporations.MHI has been a longstanding customer of HIPUS and has now expanded thecollaboration by acquiring a 2 percent stake from Infosys. Through thisinvestment MHI aims to further explore new business opportunities in the region.Anantha Radhakrishnan, CEO and MD, Infosys BPM, and Chairperson, HIPUS Boardsaid, "Japan continues to be a strategic market for Infosys and HIPUS and wehave consistently expanded our footprint in the region. This collaboration withMHI reinforces Infosys' commitment towards building trusted collaboration withcustomers in Japan and accelerating their digital business processtransformation journey. Infosys is excited to welcome Mitsubishi HeavyIndustries to HIPUS."Isao Miyake, Head, Value Chain Headquarters, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries , said,"In our company's ongoing efforts to upgrade procurement activities through adata-driven strategy, we expect HIPUS advanced analytics and support tosignificantly improve procurement operations, enable well informed decisionmaking, and generate greater value across the organization."Kiyoshi Asami, CEO and Representative Director, HIPUS , said, "MHI has become animportant client for HIPUS receiving a wide range of services. HIPUS is also