    StartseiteAktienInfosys AktieNachrichten zu Infosys
    109 Aufrufe 109 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Mitsubishi Heavy Industries joins Infosys-led JV in Japan, HIPUS

    Bengaluru, India and Tokyo (ots/PRNewswire) - JV to accelerate business process
    transformation for enterprises leveraging digital procurement platforms

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global
    leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced
    Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url
    =https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mhi.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7CRajarshi.Basu%40infosys.com%7C87a3d
    3170dab4788f6cb08dd7caec991%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C6388038
    12329704575%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIs
    IlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=P%2F9HkVUDXC
    24Le8Ic2myHKULMuLe4kZisniZz8E11vo%3D&reserved=0) (MHI) has invested in the
    Infosys-led Joint Venture HIPUS, enhancing Infosys' presence in Japan. MHI is
    one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart
    infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense, and has established
    corporations like Hitachi Ltd., Panasonic Corporation and Pasona.

    HIPUS, in which Infosys owns a majority stake, was set up in 2019, to drive
    high-quality, end-to-end procurement processes along with sourcing and category
    expertise, leveraging next-generation digital platforms for Japanese
    corporations.

    MHI has been a longstanding customer of HIPUS and has now expanded the
    collaboration by acquiring a 2 percent stake from Infosys. Through this
    investment MHI aims to further explore new business opportunities in the region.

    Anantha Radhakrishnan, CEO and MD, Infosys BPM, and Chairperson, HIPUS Board
    said, "Japan continues to be a strategic market for Infosys and HIPUS and we
    have consistently expanded our footprint in the region. This collaboration with
    MHI reinforces Infosys' commitment towards building trusted collaboration with
    customers in Japan and accelerating their digital business process
    transformation journey. Infosys is excited to welcome Mitsubishi Heavy
    Industries to HIPUS."

    Isao Miyake, Head, Value Chain Headquarters, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries , said,
    "In our company's ongoing efforts to upgrade procurement activities through a
    data-driven strategy, we expect HIPUS advanced analytics and support to
    significantly improve procurement operations, enable well informed decision
    making, and generate greater value across the organization."

    Kiyoshi Asami, CEO and Representative Director, HIPUS , said, "MHI has become an
    important client for HIPUS receiving a wide range of services. HIPUS is also
    Seite 1 von 3


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    5 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Mitsubishi Heavy Industries joins Infosys-led JV in Japan, HIPUS JV to accelerate business process transformation for enterprises leveraging digital procurement platforms Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today …