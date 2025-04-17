Mitsubishi Heavy Industries joins Infosys-led JV in Japan, HIPUS
Bengaluru, India and Tokyo (ots/PRNewswire) - JV to accelerate business process
transformation for enterprises leveraging digital procurement platforms
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY), a global
leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced
Infosys-led Joint Venture HIPUS, enhancing Infosys' presence in Japan. MHI is
one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart
infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense, and has established
corporations like Hitachi Ltd., Panasonic Corporation and Pasona.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
HIPUS, in which Infosys owns a majority stake, was set up in 2019, to drive
high-quality, end-to-end procurement processes along with sourcing and category
expertise, leveraging next-generation digital platforms for Japanese
corporations.
MHI has been a longstanding customer of HIPUS and has now expanded the
collaboration by acquiring a 2 percent stake from Infosys. Through this
investment MHI aims to further explore new business opportunities in the region.
Anantha Radhakrishnan, CEO and MD, Infosys BPM, and Chairperson, HIPUS Board
said, "Japan continues to be a strategic market for Infosys and HIPUS and we
have consistently expanded our footprint in the region. This collaboration with
MHI reinforces Infosys' commitment towards building trusted collaboration with
customers in Japan and accelerating their digital business process
transformation journey. Infosys is excited to welcome Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries to HIPUS."
Isao Miyake, Head, Value Chain Headquarters, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries , said,
"In our company's ongoing efforts to upgrade procurement activities through a
data-driven strategy, we expect HIPUS advanced analytics and support to
significantly improve procurement operations, enable well informed decision
making, and generate greater value across the organization."
Kiyoshi Asami, CEO and Representative Director, HIPUS , said, "MHI has become an
important client for HIPUS receiving a wide range of services. HIPUS is also
