Infosys to Acquire Leading Energy Consulting Company, MRE Consulting

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRE Consulting will bring a team of over 200professionals with industry knowledge, consulting and deep technology experiencein Energy/Commodity Trading and Risk Management (E/CTRM) platforms andecosystems. Through decades of successful delivery, MRE Consulting has developedproprietary E/CTRM business process frameworks spanning multiple commodities,transportation modes and business models. These frameworks serve as thefoundation for commodity trading projects, accelerating vendor selection,solution design and implementation. MRE brings new clients, and synergies withnew buying centers.Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head - Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy,and Sustainability, Infosys, said, "The world is now shifting towards a moresustainable future. With increasing complexity in integrating diverse sources ofenergy including renewables, global corporations require innovative solutions tonavigate transformation. At Infosys, we are witnessing a significant rise indemand for digital transformation in energy and commodity trading and riskmanagement (E/CTRM). By combining MRE Consulting's deep E/CTRM capabilities withInfosys' established leadership in the energy, resources and utilities sector,we are further enhancing our ability to drive value for our clients in thiscritical area of their business. We are excited to welcome MRE Consulting andits leadership team to the Infosys family."MRE Founders, Mike Short, Dru Neikirk and Shane Merz , said, "The opportunitiesfor our clients at the intersection of data, AI, and technology are vast. Beyondstrong business synergy, we were seeking a partner who shared our values andmutual respect. By joining with Infosys, we will extend our expertise, delivernew capabilities, and expand beyond our current markets, while scaling whatmakes MRE special. We are truly excited about this new journey."The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of fiscal year2026 (i.e. quarter ending June 30, 2025), subject to customary closing