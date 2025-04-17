Infosys to Acquire Leading Energy Consulting Company, MRE Consulting
Bengaluru, India and Houston (ots/PRNewswire) - Acquisition to strengthen energy
and commodity trading and risk management (E/CTRM) capabilities for Infosys
Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) a global leader in
next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a definitive
agreement to acquire MRE Consulting Ltd (https://mre-consulting.com/) . ('MRE
Consulting'), a technology and business consulting service provider. This
strategic investment brings newer capabilities for Infosys in trading and risk
management, especially in the energy sector.
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRE Consulting will bring a team of over 200
professionals with industry knowledge, consulting and deep technology experience
in Energy/Commodity Trading and Risk Management (E/CTRM) platforms and
ecosystems. Through decades of successful delivery, MRE Consulting has developed
proprietary E/CTRM business process frameworks spanning multiple commodities,
transportation modes and business models. These frameworks serve as the
foundation for commodity trading projects, accelerating vendor selection,
solution design and implementation. MRE brings new clients, and synergies with
new buying centers.
Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head - Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy,
and Sustainability, Infosys, said, "The world is now shifting towards a more
sustainable future. With increasing complexity in integrating diverse sources of
energy including renewables, global corporations require innovative solutions to
navigate transformation. At Infosys, we are witnessing a significant rise in
demand for digital transformation in energy and commodity trading and risk
management (E/CTRM). By combining MRE Consulting's deep E/CTRM capabilities with
Infosys' established leadership in the energy, resources and utilities sector,
we are further enhancing our ability to drive value for our clients in this
critical area of their business. We are excited to welcome MRE Consulting and
its leadership team to the Infosys family."
MRE Founders, Mike Short, Dru Neikirk and Shane Merz , said, "The opportunities
for our clients at the intersection of data, AI, and technology are vast. Beyond
strong business synergy, we were seeking a partner who shared our values and
mutual respect. By joining with Infosys, we will extend our expertise, deliver
new capabilities, and expand beyond our current markets, while scaling what
makes MRE special. We are truly excited about this new journey."
The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of fiscal year
2026 (i.e. quarter ending June 30, 2025), subject to customary closing
