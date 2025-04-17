    StartseiteAktienInfosys AktieNachrichten zu Infosys
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Infosys to Acquire Leading Energy Consulting Company, MRE Consulting

    Bengaluru, India and Houston (ots/PRNewswire) - Acquisition to strengthen energy
    and commodity trading and risk management (E/CTRM) capabilities for Infosys

    Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) a global leader in
    next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a definitive
    agreement to acquire MRE Consulting Ltd (https://mre-consulting.com/) . ('MRE
    Consulting'), a technology and business consulting service provider. This
    strategic investment brings newer capabilities for Infosys in trading and risk
    management, especially in the energy sector.

    Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRE Consulting will bring a team of over 200
    professionals with industry knowledge, consulting and deep technology experience
    in Energy/Commodity Trading and Risk Management (E/CTRM) platforms and
    ecosystems. Through decades of successful delivery, MRE Consulting has developed
    proprietary E/CTRM business process frameworks spanning multiple commodities,
    transportation modes and business models. These frameworks serve as the
    foundation for commodity trading projects, accelerating vendor selection,
    solution design and implementation. MRE brings new clients, and synergies with
    new buying centers.

    Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head - Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy,
    and Sustainability, Infosys, said, "The world is now shifting towards a more
    sustainable future. With increasing complexity in integrating diverse sources of
    energy including renewables, global corporations require innovative solutions to
    navigate transformation. At Infosys, we are witnessing a significant rise in
    demand for digital transformation in energy and commodity trading and risk
    management (E/CTRM). By combining MRE Consulting's deep E/CTRM capabilities with
    Infosys' established leadership in the energy, resources and utilities sector,
    we are further enhancing our ability to drive value for our clients in this
    critical area of their business. We are excited to welcome MRE Consulting and
    its leadership team to the Infosys family."

    MRE Founders, Mike Short, Dru Neikirk and Shane Merz , said, "The opportunities
    for our clients at the intersection of data, AI, and technology are vast. Beyond
    strong business synergy, we were seeking a partner who shared our values and
    mutual respect. By joining with Infosys, we will extend our expertise, deliver
    new capabilities, and expand beyond our current markets, while scaling what
    makes MRE special. We are truly excited about this new journey."

    The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter of fiscal year
    2026 (i.e. quarter ending June 30, 2025), subject to customary closing
    Seite 1 von 2


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Infosys to Acquire Leading Energy Consulting Company, MRE Consulting Acquisition to strengthen energy and commodity trading and risk management (E/CTRM) capabilities for Infosys Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced …