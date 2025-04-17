    StartseiteAktienInfosys AktieNachrichten zu Infosys

    Growth of 4.2% in CC, operating margin expansion of 0.5% in FY25

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - - Highest ever Free Cash Flow at $4.1
    billion for FY25

    - FY26 revenue guidance at 0%-3% and operating margin at 20%-22%

    Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in
    next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered $19,277 million in
    FY25 revenues, growth of 4.2% in constant currency. Operating margin was at
    21.1%, expansion of 0.5% year on year. Free cash flow was the highest ever at
    $4,088 million, an increase of 41.8% year on year. TCV of large deal wins was
    $11.6 billion for the year, with 56% net new.

    Q4 revenues were $4,730 million, an increase of 4.8% year on year in constant
    currency and 3.6% in reported terms. Operating margin was at 21.0%, an increase
    of 0.9% year on year.

    "We have built a resilient organization with sharp focus on client-centricity
    and responsiveness to the market, thanks to the trust of our clients and
    dedication of our employees. Our performance for the year has been robust in
    terms of revenues, expansion in operating margins and highest ever free cash
    generation", said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD . "Our depth in AI, cloud and digital
    and strength in cost efficiency, automation, and consolidation position us well
    for the needs of our clients", he added.

    4.2% FY 4.8% 21.1% FY 21.0% Q4 8.3% FY $11.6 Bn FY $4.1 Bn
    Q4 YoY CC Operating Margin $2.6 Bn Q4 FY $0.9
    Growth 10.1% Q4 Large Deal Bn Q4
    0.5% Increase in FY Free
    EPS Increase TCV
    Cash Flow
    (INR terms)*


    Guidance for FY26:

    - Revenue growth of 0%-3% in constant currency
    - Operating margin of 20%-22%

    Key highlights:

    For the quarter ended March 31, 2025 For the year ended March 31, 2025

    Revenues in CC terms grew by 4.8% YoY Revenues in CC terms grew by 4.2% YoY
    and declined by 3.5% QoQ
    Reported revenues at $19,277 million,
    Reported revenues at $4,730 million, growth of 3.9% YoY
    growth of 3.6% YoY
    Operating margin at 21.1%, growth of
    Operating margin at 21.0%, increase of 0.5% YoY
    0.9% YoY and decline of 0.3% QoQ
    Basic EPS at $0.76, decline of 0.3%
    Basic EPS at $0.20, decline of 15.2% YoY
    YoY
    FCF at $4,088 million, growth of 41.8%
    FCF at $892 million, growth of 5.2% YoY;
    YoY;
    FCF conversion at 129.3% of net profit
    FCF conversion at 109.6% of net profit


    "FY25 operating margins expanded by 0.5% which reflects our relentless focus on
    identifying opportunities for efficiency and executing Project Maximus with
    discipline, after navigating through multiple headwinds in a challenging macro
    environment. We delivered the highest ever free cash flows in the history of the
    company in FY25," said Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO . The Board has proposed a final
