Growth of 4.2% in CC, operating margin expansion of 0.5% in FY25

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - - Highest ever Free Cash Flow at $4.1

billion for FY25



- FY26 revenue guidance at 0%-3% and operating margin at 20%-22%



Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in

next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered $19,277 million in

FY25 revenues, growth of 4.2% in constant currency. Operating margin was at

21.1%, expansion of 0.5% year on year. Free cash flow was the highest ever at

$4,088 million, an increase of 41.8% year on year. TCV of large deal wins was

$11.6 billion for the year, with 56% net new.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 7

Q4 revenues were $4,730 million, an increase of 4.8% year on year in constantcurrency and 3.6% in reported terms. Operating margin was at 21.0%, an increaseof 0.9% year on year."We have built a resilient organization with sharp focus on client-centricityand responsiveness to the market, thanks to the trust of our clients anddedication of our employees. Our performance for the year has been robust interms of revenues, expansion in operating margins and highest ever free cashgeneration", said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD . "Our depth in AI, cloud and digitaland strength in cost efficiency, automation, and consolidation position us wellfor the needs of our clients", he added.4.2% FY 4.8% 21.1% FY 21.0% Q4 8.3% FY $11.6 Bn FY $4.1 BnQ4 YoY CC Operating Margin $2.6 Bn Q4 FY $0.9Growth 10.1% Q4 Large Deal Bn Q40.5% Increase in FY FreeEPS Increase TCVCash Flow(INR terms)*Guidance for FY26:- Revenue growth of 0%-3% in constant currency- Operating margin of 20%-22%Key highlights:For the quarter ended March 31, 2025 For the year ended March 31, 2025Revenues in CC terms grew by 4.8% YoY Revenues in CC terms grew by 4.2% YoYand declined by 3.5% QoQReported revenues at $19,277 million,Reported revenues at $4,730 million, growth of 3.9% YoYgrowth of 3.6% YoYOperating margin at 21.1%, growth ofOperating margin at 21.0%, increase of 0.5% YoY0.9% YoY and decline of 0.3% QoQBasic EPS at $0.76, decline of 0.3%Basic EPS at $0.20, decline of 15.2% YoYYoYFCF at $4,088 million, growth of 41.8%FCF at $892 million, growth of 5.2% YoY;YoY;FCF conversion at 129.3% of net profitFCF conversion at 109.6% of net profit"FY25 operating margins expanded by 0.5% which reflects our relentless focus onidentifying opportunities for efficiency and executing Project Maximus withdiscipline, after navigating through multiple headwinds in a challenging macroenvironment. We delivered the highest ever free cash flows in the history of thecompany in FY25," said Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO . The Board has proposed a final