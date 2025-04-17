Infosys to Acquire Leading Cybersecurity Services Provider The Missing Link

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Bengaluru, India and Sydney (ots/PRNewswire) - Acquisition strengthens Infosys'cybersecurity and cloud capabilities across Australia and AsiaInfosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) ,a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, todayannounced a definitive agreement to acquire The Missing Link (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.themissinglink.com.au%2F&data=05%7C02%7CRajarshi.Basu%40infosys.com%7C82e6bd1ae9b5446913e108dd7d0142b5%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638804166545404137%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=YhE9q71TcYMG%2BOIaOan4naxgpDdedEx%2F7%2B%2Foty2jN0o%3D&reserved=0) , an award winning Australian cybersecurity servicesspecialist firm with capabilities across the full stack of cyber solutions. Thisstrategic investment further strengthens Infosys' cybersecurity capabilities,while bolstering its presence in the fast-growing Australian market, andreaffirms its continued commitment to global clients to navigate their digitaltransformation journey.Headquartered in Australia, The Missing Link brings to Infosys, a group ofhighly skilled cybersecurity professionals consisting of Red Team, Blue Team,and a state-of-the-art Global Security Operations Centre (GSOC) adding to thenetwork of Infosys' global cyber defense centers. The Missing Link'saccomplished cybersecurity practice provides strategic advice, offensive anddefensive security services and tactical support, cybersecurity risk assessments& compliance, and managed services. The company has been serving leading globalenterprises in collaboration with market leading technology products, furthercomplemented by its innovative proprietary solutions and accelerators. Theirsolutions help protect networks, secure assets and equip staff with the tools tomitigate cyber-attacks. Together, Infosys and The Missing Link will be able tooffer clients cutting-edge full-stack cybersecurity services covering allaspects of a customer's business, data, systems and networks.Satish HC, EVP, Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys, said, "Technology ledtransformation and securing the enterprise are amongst the highest prioritiesfor global corporations.Together with The Missing Link, and our cloud offeringInfosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , we aim tousher in the new wave of differentiated value to customers, with specializedend-to-end cybersecurity offerings and solutions. We are excited to welcome TheMissing Link and their leadership team to Infosys."