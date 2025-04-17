    StartseiteAktienInfosys AktieNachrichten zu Infosys
    Infosys to Acquire Leading Cybersecurity Services Provider The Missing Link

    Bengaluru, India and Sydney (ots/PRNewswire) - Acquisition strengthens Infosys'
    cybersecurity and cloud capabilities across Australia and Asia

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) ,
    a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    specialist firm with capabilities across the full stack of cyber solutions. This
    strategic investment further strengthens Infosys' cybersecurity capabilities,
    while bolstering its presence in the fast-growing Australian market, and
    reaffirms its continued commitment to global clients to navigate their digital
    transformation journey.

    Headquartered in Australia, The Missing Link brings to Infosys, a group of
    highly skilled cybersecurity professionals consisting of Red Team, Blue Team,
    and a state-of-the-art Global Security Operations Centre (GSOC) adding to the
    network of Infosys' global cyber defense centers. The Missing Link's
    accomplished cybersecurity practice provides strategic advice, offensive and
    defensive security services and tactical support, cybersecurity risk assessments
    & compliance, and managed services. The company has been serving leading global
    enterprises in collaboration with market leading technology products, further
    complemented by its innovative proprietary solutions and accelerators. Their
    solutions help protect networks, secure assets and equip staff with the tools to
    mitigate cyber-attacks. Together, Infosys and The Missing Link will be able to
    offer clients cutting-edge full-stack cybersecurity services covering all
    aspects of a customer's business, data, systems and networks.

    Satish HC, EVP, Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys, said, "Technology led
    transformation and securing the enterprise are amongst the highest priorities
    for global corporations.Together with The Missing Link, and our cloud offering
    Infosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , we aim to
    usher in the new wave of differentiated value to customers, with specialized
    end-to-end cybersecurity offerings and solutions. We are excited to welcome The
    Missing Link and their leadership team to Infosys."
