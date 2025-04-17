Infosys to Acquire Leading Cybersecurity Services Provider The Missing Link
Bengaluru, India and Sydney (ots/PRNewswire) - Acquisition strengthens Infosys'
cybersecurity and cloud capabilities across Australia and Asia
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) ,
a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
specialist firm with capabilities across the full stack of cyber solutions. This
strategic investment further strengthens Infosys' cybersecurity capabilities,
while bolstering its presence in the fast-growing Australian market, and
reaffirms its continued commitment to global clients to navigate their digital
transformation journey.
Headquartered in Australia, The Missing Link brings to Infosys, a group of
highly skilled cybersecurity professionals consisting of Red Team, Blue Team,
and a state-of-the-art Global Security Operations Centre (GSOC) adding to the
network of Infosys' global cyber defense centers. The Missing Link's
accomplished cybersecurity practice provides strategic advice, offensive and
defensive security services and tactical support, cybersecurity risk assessments
& compliance, and managed services. The company has been serving leading global
enterprises in collaboration with market leading technology products, further
complemented by its innovative proprietary solutions and accelerators. Their
solutions help protect networks, secure assets and equip staff with the tools to
mitigate cyber-attacks. Together, Infosys and The Missing Link will be able to
offer clients cutting-edge full-stack cybersecurity services covering all
aspects of a customer's business, data, systems and networks.
Satish HC, EVP, Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys, said, "Technology led
transformation and securing the enterprise are amongst the highest priorities
for global corporations.Together with The Missing Link, and our cloud offering
Infosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , we aim to
usher in the new wave of differentiated value to customers, with specialized
end-to-end cybersecurity offerings and solutions. We are excited to welcome The
Missing Link and their leadership team to Infosys."
