Cicor Expands in France with Major Éolane Acquisition
Cicor Technologies Ltd is poised to enhance its European presence by acquiring significant operations from the Éolane Group, a move that strengthens its aerospace and defense leadership.
Foto: Cicor Management AG
- Cicor Technologies Ltd has acquired significant business activities of the French Éolane Group, as approved by the Paris Commercial Court.
- This acquisition is part of Cicor's pan-European growth strategy and enhances its market leadership in the aerospace and defence sectors.
- The business transfer will be completed on April 22, 2025, with immediate integration and rebranding of Éolane's sites.
- Cicor is integrating five engineering and production sites in France and two in Morocco, adding approximately 890 employees and CHF 125 million in profitable sales.
- The acquisition aims to improve Cicor's EBITDA margin and strengthen its nearshoring capacity for European customers.
- This move follows previous acquisitions in Spain and Switzerland, bringing Cicor closer to its goal of achieving over CHF 1 billion in sales by 2028.
