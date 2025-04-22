Cherry SE & UniCredit: Financing Extended, Jobs Cut, China Move

Cherry SE has reached an agreement with UniCredit for the extension of its financing facility to EUR 23 million until December 31, 2027.

The financing terms include a reduction in the loan amount and adjustments to financial covenants, with an unchanged interest rate of EURIBOR plus 3.75% per annum.

The restructuring plan involves discontinuing switch production at the Auerbach site and relocating it to a partner in China, leading to workforce reductions.

The Auerbach site will be transformed into a development, logistics, and service hub for Europe.

For the 2025 fiscal year, Cherry SE expects consolidated revenues of EUR 105 to 120 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3 to 6%.

The publication contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ from the expectations stated.

The next important date, Analyst event, at Cherry is on 30.04.2025.

The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 0,8340EUR and was up +9,74 % compared with the previous day.





