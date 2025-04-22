Nichia files lawsuit in Germany against Everlight claiming 2.5 million EUR damage compensation for patent infringement

Munich (ots) - On March 12, 2025, Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") started a

lawsuit at the Düsseldorf District Court against Taiwanese LED manufacturer

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. and its German subsidiary Everlight Electronics

Europe GmbH (both "Everlight"). Nichia is claiming damage compensation for

patent infringement based on two final judgments of the Düsseldorf District

Court of 2.5 million EUR.



Both judgments of the Düsseldorf District Court concerned Nichia's YAG patent EP

936 682 (DE 697 02 929). In the first judgment (docket number 4b O 56/12), the

court had found against Everlight for the infringement of Nichia's YAG patent.

In the second judgment (docket number 4b O 161/17), Everlight had acknowledged

all claims of Nichia so that the court confirmed correspondingly these claims in

favor of Nichia.





Since Everlight first argued that the scope of the damage compensation should be

limited to the products explicitly cited in the judgment and refused to render

account information for additional products, Nichia initiated enforcement

proceedings resulting in the court's confirmation of Nichia's legal view.

Thereupon, Everlight accepted its legal obligation and provided complete

rendering account information.



Nichia is of the opinion that a reasonable damage award should amount to 2.5

million EUR. This amount is calculated on the account information rendered by.

Therefore, Nichia now started court proceedings claiming this damage award.



Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights and

takes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate

where appropriate and necessary.



