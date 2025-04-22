    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    97 Aufrufe 97 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Nichia files lawsuit in Germany against Everlight claiming 2.5 million EUR damage compensation for patent infringement

    Munich (ots) - On March 12, 2025, Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") started a
    lawsuit at the Düsseldorf District Court against Taiwanese LED manufacturer
    Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. and its German subsidiary Everlight Electronics
    Europe GmbH (both "Everlight"). Nichia is claiming damage compensation for
    patent infringement based on two final judgments of the Düsseldorf District
    Court of 2.5 million EUR.

    Both judgments of the Düsseldorf District Court concerned Nichia's YAG patent EP
    936 682 (DE 697 02 929). In the first judgment (docket number 4b O 56/12), the
    court had found against Everlight for the infringement of Nichia's YAG patent.
    In the second judgment (docket number 4b O 161/17), Everlight had acknowledged
    all claims of Nichia so that the court confirmed correspondingly these claims in
    favor of Nichia.

    Since Everlight first argued that the scope of the damage compensation should be
    limited to the products explicitly cited in the judgment and refused to render
    account information for additional products, Nichia initiated enforcement
    proceedings resulting in the court's confirmation of Nichia's legal view.
    Thereupon, Everlight accepted its legal obligation and provided complete
    rendering account information.

    Nichia is of the opinion that a reasonable damage award should amount to 2.5
    million EUR. This amount is calculated on the account information rendered by.
    Therefore, Nichia now started court proceedings claiming this damage award.

    Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights and
    takes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate
    Everlight and necessary.

    Contact information:

    Public Relations, Nichia Corporation
    Tel: +81-884-22-2311
    Fax: +81-884-23-7717

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/83247/6017591
    OTS: Nichia Corporation




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Nichia files lawsuit in Germany against Everlight claiming 2.5 million EUR damage compensation for patent infringement On March 12, 2025, Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") started a lawsuit at the Düsseldorf District Court against Taiwanese LED manufacturer Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. and its German subsidiary Everlight Electronics Europe GmbH (both "Everlight"). …