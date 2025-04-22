Nichia files lawsuit in Germany against Everlight claiming 2.5 million EUR damage compensation for patent infringement
Munich (ots) - On March 12, 2025, Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") started a
lawsuit at the Düsseldorf District Court against Taiwanese LED manufacturer
Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. and its German subsidiary Everlight Electronics
Europe GmbH (both "Everlight"). Nichia is claiming damage compensation for
patent infringement based on two final judgments of the Düsseldorf District
Court of 2.5 million EUR.
Both judgments of the Düsseldorf District Court concerned Nichia's YAG patent EP
936 682 (DE 697 02 929). In the first judgment (docket number 4b O 56/12), the
court had found against Everlight for the infringement of Nichia's YAG patent.
In the second judgment (docket number 4b O 161/17), Everlight had acknowledged
all claims of Nichia so that the court confirmed correspondingly these claims in
favor of Nichia.
lawsuit at the Düsseldorf District Court against Taiwanese LED manufacturer
Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. and its German subsidiary Everlight Electronics
Europe GmbH (both "Everlight"). Nichia is claiming damage compensation for
patent infringement based on two final judgments of the Düsseldorf District
Court of 2.5 million EUR.
Both judgments of the Düsseldorf District Court concerned Nichia's YAG patent EP
936 682 (DE 697 02 929). In the first judgment (docket number 4b O 56/12), the
court had found against Everlight for the infringement of Nichia's YAG patent.
In the second judgment (docket number 4b O 161/17), Everlight had acknowledged
all claims of Nichia so that the court confirmed correspondingly these claims in
favor of Nichia.
Since Everlight first argued that the scope of the damage compensation should be
limited to the products explicitly cited in the judgment and refused to render
account information for additional products, Nichia initiated enforcement
proceedings resulting in the court's confirmation of Nichia's legal view.
Thereupon, Everlight accepted its legal obligation and provided complete
rendering account information.
Nichia is of the opinion that a reasonable damage award should amount to 2.5
million EUR. This amount is calculated on the account information rendered by.
Therefore, Nichia now started court proceedings claiming this damage award.
Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights and
takes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate
Everlight and necessary.
Contact information:
Public Relations, Nichia Corporation
Tel: +81-884-22-2311
Fax: +81-884-23-7717
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/83247/6017591
OTS: Nichia Corporation
limited to the products explicitly cited in the judgment and refused to render
account information for additional products, Nichia initiated enforcement
proceedings resulting in the court's confirmation of Nichia's legal view.
Thereupon, Everlight accepted its legal obligation and provided complete
rendering account information.
Nichia is of the opinion that a reasonable damage award should amount to 2.5
million EUR. This amount is calculated on the account information rendered by.
Therefore, Nichia now started court proceedings claiming this damage award.
Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights and
takes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate
Everlight and necessary.
Contact information:
Public Relations, Nichia Corporation
Tel: +81-884-22-2311
Fax: +81-884-23-7717
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/83247/6017591
OTS: Nichia Corporation
Autor folgen