Steico SE Q1 2025: Strong Growth Amid Construction Challenges

STEICO SE reported a revenue increase of 6.2% to €101.8 million in Q1 2025, despite challenges in the construction sector.

Total operating performance rose by 4.7% to €97.5 million compared to the previous year.

EBITDA decreased by 4.0% to €17.0 million, while EBIT fell by 17.6% to €8.9 million, resulting in an EBIT ratio of 9.2%.

Earnings were affected by lower income from currency hedging and increased depreciation due to the Gromadka plant's partial commissioning.

The company anticipates a 3% growth for 2025, projecting revenue around €388 million and an EBIT ratio between 7% and 9%.

Management does not expect a sustained recovery in the construction industry for 2025, with a tense competitive situation likely to persist.

The price of Steico at the time of the news was 21,425EUR and was down -2,17 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,250EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,82 % since publication.





