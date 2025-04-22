Steico SE Q1 2025: Strong Growth Amid Construction Challenges
STEICO SE navigated a turbulent construction landscape with a 6.2% revenue rise in Q1 2025, while anticipating modest growth amid ongoing industry challenges.
- STEICO SE reported a revenue increase of 6.2% to €101.8 million in Q1 2025, despite challenges in the construction sector.
- Total operating performance rose by 4.7% to €97.5 million compared to the previous year.
- EBITDA decreased by 4.0% to €17.0 million, while EBIT fell by 17.6% to €8.9 million, resulting in an EBIT ratio of 9.2%.
- Earnings were affected by lower income from currency hedging and increased depreciation due to the Gromadka plant's partial commissioning.
- The company anticipates a 3% growth for 2025, projecting revenue around €388 million and an EBIT ratio between 7% and 9%.
- Management does not expect a sustained recovery in the construction industry for 2025, with a tense competitive situation likely to persist.
The price of Steico at the time of the news was 21,425EUR and was down -2,17 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,250EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,82 % since publication.
-2,05 %
-0,90 %
-16,22 %
+6,30 %
-25,97 %
-76,70 %
-20,18 %
+237,69 %
+15,01 %
ISIN:DE000A0LR936WKN:A0LR93
