PIERER Mobility Delays 2024 Report, Reveals Early Figures & GM Changes
PIERER Mobility AG delays its 2024 financial report to May 2025, amid restructuring efforts and financial negotiations.
- PIERER Mobility AG has postponed the publication of its 2024 annual financial report, now aiming for a release by May 30, 2025.
- Additional preliminary key financial figures for the 2024 financial year will be published by the end of April 2025.
- The investor process for financing the restructuring of KTM Group is ongoing, with a restructuring plan quota of 30% approved by creditors, payable by May 23, 2025.
- PIERER Mobility AG is finalizing negotiations with investors to secure around EUR 600 million for restructuring plans.
- The agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting on April 25, 2025, has been modified, removing proposed capital increases due to changed circumstances.
- Resolutions on capital measures will be addressed at a future General Meeting to be announced later.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at PIERER Mobility is on 25.08.2025.
The price of PIERER Mobility at the time of the news was 12,980EUR and was down -0,46 % compared with the previous day.
