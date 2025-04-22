Allane SE: Earnings Forecast Deviation & Delayed Financial Reports - No 2024 Dividend

Allane SE announced a deviation from its earnings forecast for the financial year 2024.

The publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements and the Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 2024 have been postponed.

No dividend will be distributed for the financial year 2024 due to a balance sheet loss.

Preliminary figures show an increase in the group contract portfolio to approximately 143,500 contracts and consolidated operating revenues between EUR 455 million and EUR 460 million.

The consolidated EBT forecast was missed, with expected figures between EUR -47 million and EUR -52 million, mainly due to unscheduled write-downs on leased assets.

The audit for the 2024 financial year is not yet completed, and the new publication date for financial statements is expected by the end of the 24th calendar week of 2025.

The next important date, Publication of the 2024 Annual Report, at Allane is on 30.04.2025.

