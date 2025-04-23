113 0 Kommentare u-blox Soars with Impressive Q1 2025 Revenue Surge

u-blox has kicked off 2025 with a robust financial performance, showcasing significant growth in its Locate and Short-range segments. Despite a challenging Cellular segment, the company reported a 26% year-over-year revenue increase, underscoring its strategic focus on high-demand sectors. With plans to divest its Cellular business to Trasna, u-blox is poised to sharpen its focus on thriving areas, anticipating continued growth in the coming quarters.

wO Newsflash 0 Follower Autor folgen Mehr anzeigen Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen. Mehr anzeigen RSS-Feed abonnieren

Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.

