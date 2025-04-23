u-blox Soars with Impressive Q1 2025 Revenue Surge
u-blox has kicked off 2025 with a robust financial performance, showcasing significant growth in its Locate and Short-range segments. Despite a challenging Cellular segment, the company reported a 26% year-over-year revenue increase, underscoring its strategic focus on high-demand sectors. With plans to divest its Cellular business to Trasna, u-blox is poised to sharpen its focus on thriving areas, anticipating continued growth in the coming quarters.
- u-blox reported Q1 2025 revenue of CHF 70.4 million, a 26% increase year-over-year, with a 10% sequential growth from Q4 2024.
- Revenue in the Locate segment grew 43% year-over-year to CHF 51.9 million, driven by strong demand in automotive and industrial sectors.
- Short-range revenue reached CHF 8.3 million, up 48% year-over-year, while Cellular revenue declined by 27% year-over-year to CHF 10.3 million.
- EBIT for Q1 2025 was CHF -49.0 million, worsened from CHF -20.4 million in Q1 2024, primarily due to one-off charges in the Cellular business.
- u-blox announced the divestment of its Cellular business to Trasna, expected to close in Q2 2025, to focus more on its Locate segment.
- The company anticipates revenue of CHF 60-70 million for Q2 2025, projecting double-digit growth in Locate and Short-range segments, with a gradual recovery in market conditions.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at u-blox Holding is on 01.08.2025.
