SFC Energy: Deutsche Bank's 'Buy' with 52% Upside to EUR 33 Target

Deutsche Bank has initiated coverage of SFC Energy AG with a "Buy" rating and a target price of EUR 33.00 per share, indicating a 52% upside.

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of fuel cells for stationary, portable, and mobile hybrid power solutions, with over 25 years of experience and a proven track record of profit generation.

The company's growth strategy is based on market penetration, international expansion, technology and IP development, and complementary M&A opportunities.

SFC Energy focuses on high-growth markets such as defense, public security, civil security, surveillance technologies, and critical infrastructure, with NATO-qualified fuel cell systems as a unique advantage.

The company has taken proactive measures to mitigate potential tariff impacts, such as inventory build-up and local production in the US, with the impact on EBIT estimated to be manageable.

SFC Energy AG has a solid balance sheet with approximately EUR 60 million net cash and is positioned for significant growth, with a target price of EUR 33.00 per share based on a DCF model.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at SFC Energy is on 20.05.2025.

The price of SFC Energy at the time of the news was 22,300EUR and was up +2,76 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,375EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,34 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.199,62PKT (+0,51 %).





