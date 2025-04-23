SFC Energy: Deutsche Bank's 'Buy' with 52% Upside to EUR 33 Target
Deutsche Bank's optimistic outlook on SFC Energy AG signals a bright future for this fuel cell innovator, with strategic growth and financial strength paving the way for a 52% share value increase.
Foto: SFC Energy AG
- Deutsche Bank has initiated coverage of SFC Energy AG with a "Buy" rating and a target price of EUR 33.00 per share, indicating a 52% upside.
- SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of fuel cells for stationary, portable, and mobile hybrid power solutions, with over 25 years of experience and a proven track record of profit generation.
- The company's growth strategy is based on market penetration, international expansion, technology and IP development, and complementary M&A opportunities.
- SFC Energy focuses on high-growth markets such as defense, public security, civil security, surveillance technologies, and critical infrastructure, with NATO-qualified fuel cell systems as a unique advantage.
- The company has taken proactive measures to mitigate potential tariff impacts, such as inventory build-up and local production in the US, with the impact on EBIT estimated to be manageable.
- SFC Energy AG has a solid balance sheet with approximately EUR 60 million net cash and is positioned for significant growth, with a target price of EUR 33.00 per share based on a DCF model.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at SFC Energy is on 20.05.2025.
The price of SFC Energy at the time of the news was 22,300EUR and was up +2,76 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,375EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,34 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.199,62PKT (+0,51 %).
+3,23 %
-0,23 %
-6,99 %
+29,88 %
+16,76 %
-15,12 %
+121,45 %
+361,18 %
-10,60 %
ISIN:DE0007568578WKN:756857
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte