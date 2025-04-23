Mensch und Maschine Software SE Unveils Q1 2025 Report
Mensch und Maschine Software SE celebrates a stellar quarter, boosting its EBIT margin and setting bold goals for 2025/26, while navigating a dynamic market landscape.
- Mensch und Maschine Software SE reported its second best quarter ever, with an EBIT margin increase from 16.7% to 24.4%.
- The company confirmed ambitious targets for 2025/26, expecting a 5-7% increase in gross profit and a 9-19% increase in EPS and EBIT for 2025.
- Sales for Q1 2025 were EUR 66.02 million, a 35% decrease from the previous year, with M+M Software contributing EUR 32.63 million and Digitization EUR 33.39 million.
- Gross profit was EUR 49.44 million, a slight decrease of 1.5% from the previous year, with M+M Software showing a 4.6% increase and Digitization a 9.0% decrease.
- EBIT for Q1 2025 was EUR 16.11 million, marking the second best quarter in the company's history, with M+M Software showing a 14.4% increase in EBIT.
- The company plans for a dividend of 205-215 cents in 2025 and expects stronger growth in 2026, with a projected 8-12% increase in gross profit and 13-25% increase in EPS and EBIT.
The next important date, Quarterly Report Q1/2025, at Mensch und Maschine Software is on 23.04.2025.
The price of Mensch und Maschine Software at the time of the news was 52,80EUR and was up +1,34 % compared with the previous
day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 52,70EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,19 % since publication.
-1,91 %
+0,97 %
+0,58 %
0,00 %
0,00 %
-7,28 %
+19,78 %
+749,75 %
+378,59 %
ISIN:DE0006580806WKN:658080
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte