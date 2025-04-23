Mensch und Maschine Software SE Unveils Q1 2025 Report

Mensch und Maschine Software SE reported its second best quarter ever, with an EBIT margin increase from 16.7% to 24.4%.

The company confirmed ambitious targets for 2025/26, expecting a 5-7% increase in gross profit and a 9-19% increase in EPS and EBIT for 2025.

Sales for Q1 2025 were EUR 66.02 million, a 35% decrease from the previous year, with M+M Software contributing EUR 32.63 million and Digitization EUR 33.39 million.

Gross profit was EUR 49.44 million, a slight decrease of 1.5% from the previous year, with M+M Software showing a 4.6% increase and Digitization a 9.0% decrease.

EBIT for Q1 2025 was EUR 16.11 million, marking the second best quarter in the company's history, with M+M Software showing a 14.4% increase in EBIT.

The company plans for a dividend of 205-215 cents in 2025 and expects stronger growth in 2026, with a projected 8-12% increase in gross profit and 13-25% increase in EPS and EBIT.

