Vermeg Appoints Tarak ACHICH as CEO to Accelerate Growth and Innovation
Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Vermeg , a global leader in financial software
solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tarak ACHICH as its new
Chief Executive Officer, effective April 2, 2025. With over 30 years of
experience in capital markets, banking, and insurance, Tarak brings a wealth of
expertise and a strong track record in leadership, management, and driving
growth. He has held executive roles at Groupe Crédit Mutuel Arkéa, Oddo & Cie ,
and Euronext , and served on the Vermeg board from 2008 to 2021.
This appointment represents a key strategic move as Vermeg strengthens its
leadership in Collateral Management and Insurance - two core areas where the
company continues to drive market-leading innovation. With Tarak at the helm,
Vermeg aims to accelerate its focus on delivering high-value, cutting-edge
solutions to financial institutions across Europe, the UK, the Americas, and
APAC region.
Alongside this leadership change, Badreddine Ouali has been appointed Chairman
of the Supervisory Board , and Marwen Hanifeh has been appointed Chairman of the
Management Board. Both will continue to work closely with Tarak on Vermeg's
strategic initiatives, ensuring continuity and alignment with the company's
long-term growth ambitions.
"Tarak's leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing our growth strategy
and continuing our mission to deliver innovative solutions in Collateral
Management, Insurance, and beyond," said Badreddine Ouali , Chairman. "His vast
industry experience and vision will ensure Vermeg remains a leader in financial
technology, creating lasting value for our clients and partners."
About Vermeg
Founded in 1993, Vermeg provides specialized software solutions for the banking,
insurance , and wealth management industries. Serving over 160 clients in 40+
countries , Vermeg helps financial institutions streamline operations and
accelerate digital transformation. Headquartered in Amsterdam , Vermeg has
offices in 16 countries and employs over 1,000 people worldwide.
Press Contact
Donia Sahli
Strawinskylaan 411 WTC,
Tower A, 4th floor
Amsterdam 1077 XX
Netherlands
Email: mailto:dsahli@vermeg.com
For more information, visit https://www.vermeg.com/ http://www.vermeg.com/
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2670229/Tarak_Achich.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2670228/Vermeg_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vermeg-appoint
s-tarak-achich-as-ceo-to-accelerate-growth-and-innovation-302435480.html
Contact:
Donia Sahli,
+216 29 900 341
http://presseportal.de/pm/133036/6017908
OTS: VERMEG
