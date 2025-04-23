Vermeg Appoints Tarak ACHICH as CEO to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Vermeg , a global leader in financial software

solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tarak ACHICH as its new

Chief Executive Officer, effective April 2, 2025. With over 30 years of

experience in capital markets, banking, and insurance, Tarak brings a wealth of

expertise and a strong track record in leadership, management, and driving

growth. He has held executive roles at Groupe Crédit Mutuel Arkéa, Oddo & Cie ,

and Euronext , and served on the Vermeg board from 2008 to 2021.



This appointment represents a key strategic move as Vermeg strengthens its

leadership in Collateral Management and Insurance - two core areas where the

company continues to drive market-leading innovation. With Tarak at the helm,

Vermeg aims to accelerate its focus on delivering high-value, cutting-edge

solutions to financial institutions across Europe, the UK, the Americas, and

APAC region.





Alongside this leadership change, Badreddine Ouali has been appointed Chairman

of the Supervisory Board , and Marwen Hanifeh has been appointed Chairman of the

Management Board. Both will continue to work closely with Tarak on Vermeg's

strategic initiatives, ensuring continuity and alignment with the company's

long-term growth ambitions.



"Tarak's leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing our growth strategy

and continuing our mission to deliver innovative solutions in Collateral

Management, Insurance, and beyond," said Badreddine Ouali , Chairman. "His vast

industry experience and vision will ensure Vermeg remains a leader in financial

technology, creating lasting value for our clients and partners."



About Vermeg



Founded in 1993, Vermeg provides specialized software solutions for the banking,

insurance , and wealth management industries. Serving over 160 clients in 40+

countries , Vermeg helps financial institutions streamline operations and

accelerate digital transformation. Headquartered in Amsterdam , Vermeg has

offices in 16 countries and employs over 1,000 people worldwide.



