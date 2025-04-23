    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    Vermeg Appoints Tarak ACHICH as CEO to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

    Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Vermeg , a global leader in financial software
    solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tarak ACHICH as its new
    Chief Executive Officer, effective April 2, 2025. With over 30 years of
    experience in capital markets, banking, and insurance, Tarak brings a wealth of
    expertise and a strong track record in leadership, management, and driving
    growth. He has held executive roles at Groupe Crédit Mutuel Arkéa, Oddo & Cie ,
    and Euronext , and served on the Vermeg board from 2008 to 2021.

    This appointment represents a key strategic move as Vermeg strengthens its
    leadership in Collateral Management and Insurance - two core areas where the
    company continues to drive market-leading innovation. With Tarak at the helm,
    Vermeg aims to accelerate its focus on delivering high-value, cutting-edge
    solutions to financial institutions across Europe, the UK, the Americas, and
    APAC region.

    Alongside this leadership change, Badreddine Ouali has been appointed Chairman
    of the Supervisory Board , and Marwen Hanifeh has been appointed Chairman of the
    Management Board. Both will continue to work closely with Tarak on Vermeg's
    strategic initiatives, ensuring continuity and alignment with the company's
    long-term growth ambitions.

    "Tarak's leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing our growth strategy
    and continuing our mission to deliver innovative solutions in Collateral
    Management, Insurance, and beyond," said Badreddine Ouali , Chairman. "His vast
    industry experience and vision will ensure Vermeg remains a leader in financial
    technology, creating lasting value for our clients and partners."

    About Vermeg

    Founded in 1993, Vermeg provides specialized software solutions for the banking,
    insurance , and wealth management industries. Serving over 160 clients in 40+
    countries , Vermeg helps financial institutions streamline operations and
    accelerate digital transformation. Headquartered in Amsterdam , Vermeg has
    offices in 16 countries and employs over 1,000 people worldwide.

