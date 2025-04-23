Pan-European PE Firm GTO Partners Acquires Majority Stake in Danish IT Company Complea A/S

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Pan-European private equity firm GTO Partners has

"Complea has built a highly successful business rooted in strong values,technical excellence, and a deep commitment to its customers," said FedericoCanciani, Managing Partner at GTO. "We are proud to contribute to this nextphase in the company's journey. Our shared ambition is to drive growth throughboth targeted acquisitions and continued organic development. While preservingthe company's distinctive culture and customer-first approach, we will also beinvesting in talent acquisition by expanding the team. We see substantialopportunity in the Danish IT sector and look forward to supporting Complea'sexpansion in both existing and new markets."GTO is a pan-European private equity firm with global expertise and vision,focused on mid-market investments in the B2B technology sector. Built on theprinciple that methodical focus at every stage of the investment lifecycledrives success, GTO brings deep expertise and a hands-on approach to valuecreation. The firm's capability to deliver best-in-class results - throughstrong in-house capabilities, global perspective, and collaborative partnershipwith portfolio company management teams - enable it to support businessesthrough their next phase of growth and transformation.Since its founding by Morten Hovaldt in 2010, Complea has consistentlydemonstrated strong financial performance driven by subscription-managedservices and attracted considerable interest from investors over the past year.Under Hovaldt's leadership, the North Jutland company has grown from a smalloperation in Hjallerup into a major national player with consistently strongfinancial results. Recent years have seen significant organic growthcomplemented by strategic acquisitions, demonstrated by its consistent +25%year-on-year organic revenue increase, while non-core business units have beendivested to sharpen the company's focus.Most recently, Complea has invested heavily in advanced hosting infrastructure,including the addition of a second fully owned and operated data center thatoffers customers a secure, high-performance alternative to global hyperscalersThis reflects the company's broader commitment to delivering end-to-end ITservices that simplify complexity and create real value, and provides a criticaladvantage in the Danish market that ensures data sovereignty and trust. With astrong, partnership-oriented approach and close customer relationships, Compleais able to respond quickly to client needs-an agility that continues to set itapart in a competitive market."This investment marks a very important milestone for Complea," said MortenHovaldt, CEO and founder of Complea. "It was vital for us to identify aninvestor who not only brings financial strength, but also aligns with ourvalues, customer-centric approach, and long-term vision for industryconsolidation. While this is a partial sale of the business I founded, thedecision has been made with full conviction, and I look forward to continuing tolead Complea. With GTO's support, we are well-positioned to scale, grow ourteam, and deliver even greater value to our clients."About Complea A/SAbout GTO PartnersFor further information:Media enquiries: Tashi Lassalle & Ksenia Galouchko, Greenbrook,gtopartners@greenbrookadvisory.com / +44 207 952 2000Complea was founded in 2010 by current CEO and co-owner Morten Hovaldt. Thecompany offers a wide range of services, including private cloud solutions, ITsecurity, operational technology (OT), Wi-Fi, infrastructure, consultancy, and Microsoft 365. Complea is ISAE 3402-certified and serves both private andpublic sector clients. Learn more at www.complea.dk.GTO Partners is a pan-European sector specialist mid-market private equityfirm focused on buyouts in the B2B software and services sectors. With GTOPartners' operator-led value creation approach, the firm seeks to partner withmanagement teams to provide support and resources to unlock the next phase ofgrowth. For more information visit: https://www.gtopartners.com/View originalcontent:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pan-european-pe-firm-gto-partners-acquires-majority-stake-in-danish-it-company-complea-as-302434772.htmlAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179364/6017932OTS: GTO Partners