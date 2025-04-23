Pan-European PE Firm GTO Partners Acquires Majority Stake in Danish IT Company Complea A/S
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Pan-European private equity firm GTO Partners has
acquired a majority stake in Danish IT company Complea A/S to support its
continued growth and market expansion.
Pan-European technology-focused private equity firm GTO Partners ("GTO") has
acquired a majority stake in the leading Danish IT company Complea A/S
("Complea"), which provides IT and digitalisation services to private and public
enterprises, to support its strong growth and strategic expansion.
"Complea has built a highly successful business rooted in strong values,
technical excellence, and a deep commitment to its customers," said Federico
Canciani, Managing Partner at GTO. "We are proud to contribute to this next
phase in the company's journey. Our shared ambition is to drive growth through
both targeted acquisitions and continued organic development. While preserving
the company's distinctive culture and customer-first approach, we will also be
investing in talent acquisition by expanding the team. We see substantial
opportunity in the Danish IT sector and look forward to supporting Complea's
expansion in both existing and new markets."
GTO is a pan-European private equity firm with global expertise and vision,
focused on mid-market investments in the B2B technology sector. Built on the
principle that methodical focus at every stage of the investment lifecycle
drives success, GTO brings deep expertise and a hands-on approach to value
creation. The firm's capability to deliver best-in-class results - through
strong in-house capabilities, global perspective, and collaborative partnership
with portfolio company management teams - enable it to support businesses
through their next phase of growth and transformation.
Since its founding by Morten Hovaldt in 2010, Complea has consistently
demonstrated strong financial performance driven by subscription-managed
services and attracted considerable interest from investors over the past year.
Under Hovaldt's leadership, the North Jutland company has grown from a small
operation in Hjallerup into a major national player with consistently strong
financial results. Recent years have seen significant organic growth
complemented by strategic acquisitions, demonstrated by its consistent +25%
year-on-year organic revenue increase, while non-core business units have been
divested to sharpen the company's focus.
Most recently, Complea has invested heavily in advanced hosting infrastructure,
including the addition of a second fully owned and operated data center that
offers customers a secure, high-performance alternative to global hyperscalers
This reflects the company's broader commitment to delivering end-to-end IT
services that simplify complexity and create real value, and provides a critical
advantage in the Danish market that ensures data sovereignty and trust. With a
strong, partnership-oriented approach and close customer relationships, Complea
is able to respond quickly to client needs-an agility that continues to set it
apart in a competitive market.
"This investment marks a very important milestone for Complea," said Morten
Hovaldt, CEO and founder of Complea. "It was vital for us to identify an
investor who not only brings financial strength, but also aligns with our
values, customer-centric approach, and long-term vision for industry
consolidation. While this is a partial sale of the business I founded, the
decision has been made with full conviction, and I look forward to continuing to
lead Complea. With GTO's support, we are well-positioned to scale, grow our
team, and deliver even greater value to our clients."
About Complea A/S
About GTO Partners
For further information:
Media enquiries: Tashi Lassalle & Ksenia Galouchko, Greenbrook,
gtopartners@greenbrookadvisory.com / +44 207 952 2000
Complea was founded in 2010 by current CEO and co-owner Morten Hovaldt. The
company offers a wide range of services, including private cloud solutions, IT
security, operational technology (OT), Wi-Fi, infrastructure, consultancy, and
Microsoft 365. Complea is ISAE 3402-certified and serves both private and
public sector clients. Learn more at www.complea.dk.
GTO Partners is a pan-European sector specialist mid-market private equity
firm focused on buyouts in the B2B software and services sectors. With GTO
Partners' operator-led value creation approach, the firm seeks to partner with
management teams to provide support and resources to unlock the next phase of
growth. For more information visit: https://www.gtopartners.com/
