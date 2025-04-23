Deutsche Rohstoff AG: 2025/26 Financial Insights & Dividend Plans

Deutsche Rohstoff AG proposes a dividend of EUR 2.00 per share for the 2024 financial year, a 14% increase from the previous year.

The company plans a share buyback program with a maximum value of EUR 4.0 million, with acquired shares to be redeemed.

Financial guidance for 2025 has been adjusted with reduced WTI oil price assumptions: base scenario from USD 75 to USD 60, and high price scenario from USD 85 to USD 70.

Revenue guidance for 2025 is EUR 170 to 190 million in the base scenario and EUR 180 to 200 million in the high scenario, with corresponding EBITDA guidance of EUR 115 to 135 million and EUR 125 to 145 million, respectively.

For 2026, the Executive Board expects similar revenue and EBITDA levels as in 2025, with no specific guidance range due to market volatility.

In 2024, Deutsche Rohstoff AG achieved a revenue of EUR 235 million and an EBITDA of EUR 168 million, with a consolidated net profit of EUR 50.2 million.

The next important date, Publication of the Consolidated Financial Statements and Annual Report 2024, at Deutsche Rohstoff is on 24.04.2025.

The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 32,93EUR and was down -0,68 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 33,35EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,29 % since publication.





