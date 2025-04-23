    StartseiteAktienSopra Steria Group AktieNachrichten zu Sopra Steria Group
    Sopra Steria enables Banks to enter the Crypto-Asset market with a complete and tailored-made offer

    Paris (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - Sopra Steria is launching a comprehensive offering to support banks as they
    launch crypto-asset-related offerings, leveraging strategic assets with
    Fireblocks, Chainalysis and Wyden to ensure security, compliance and access to
    liquidity.
    - The solution offers seamless integration into the banking environment,
    advanced security and compliance with specific regulations in place, such as
    MiCA and TFR, with accelerated deployment in just 6 months.

    Sopra Steria, a major player in European tech, announces the launch of Sopra
    Crypto Solutions, a comprehensive white-label offering designed to accelerate
    the adoption of crypto-assets by banks. This solution is built on three
    technological assets with Fireblocks (secure digital asset management),
    Chainalysis (compliance) and Wyden (order execution and trade management),
    offering an integrated response to regulatory and operational challenges.

    Faced with growing consumer demand and the emergence of new financial
    technologies, banks today have to respond to an increasingly pressing need: to
    offer their customers crypto solutions.

    " With the entry into force of the European MiCA regulatory framework, banks
    finally have clear visibility to integrate crypto-assets in a structured way.
    Our offering meets a dual imperative: securing flows while delivering maximum
    value to the end customer. The adoption of cryptos is now a must, and a
    strategic lever for attracting the younger generation and maintaining
    competitiveness in tomorrow's financial ecosystem," comments Grégory Wintrebert,
    CEO of Group Vertical Financial Services, Sopra Steria.

    An integrated solution for managing crypto-assets with full compliance

    Sopra Crypto Solutions enables banks to offer their customers the purchase, sale
    and storage of crypto-assets. The solution reduces time-to-market in order to
    meet growing user demand and keep banks competitive.

    Click here to learn more. (https://www.soprasteria.com/newsroom/press-releases/d
    etails/sopra-steria-enables-banks-to-enter-the-crypto-asset-market-with-a-comple
    te-and-tailored-made-offer)

    Media Contact: Laura Bandiera, mailto:laura.bandiera@soprasteria.com

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861938/5282398/Sopra_Steria_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sopra-steria-e
    nables-banks-to-enter-the-crypto-asset-market-with-a-complete-and-tailored-made-
    offer-302435906.html

    Contact:

    Laura Bandiera,
    +33 (0)6 85 74 05 01

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/50272/6018471
    OTS: Sopra Steria SE




