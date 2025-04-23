Sopra Steria enables Banks to enter the Crypto-Asset market with a complete and tailored-made offer

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Sopra Steria is launching a comprehensive offering to support banks as they

launch crypto-asset-related offerings, leveraging strategic assets with

Fireblocks, Chainalysis and Wyden to ensure security, compliance and access to

liquidity.

- The solution offers seamless integration into the banking environment,

advanced security and compliance with specific regulations in place, such as

MiCA and TFR, with accelerated deployment in just 6 months.



Sopra Steria, a major player in European tech, announces the launch of Sopra

Crypto Solutions, a comprehensive white-label offering designed to accelerate

the adoption of crypto-assets by banks. This solution is built on three

technological assets with Fireblocks (secure digital asset management),

Chainalysis (compliance) and Wyden (order execution and trade management),

offering an integrated response to regulatory and operational challenges.





Faced with growing consumer demand and the emergence of new financial

technologies, banks today have to respond to an increasingly pressing need: to

offer their customers crypto solutions.



" With the entry into force of the European MiCA regulatory framework, banks

finally have clear visibility to integrate crypto-assets in a structured way.

Our offering meets a dual imperative: securing flows while delivering maximum

value to the end customer. The adoption of cryptos is now a must, and a

strategic lever for attracting the younger generation and maintaining

competitiveness in tomorrow's financial ecosystem," comments Grégory Wintrebert,

CEO of Group Vertical Financial Services, Sopra Steria.



An integrated solution for managing crypto-assets with full compliance



Sopra Crypto Solutions enables banks to offer their customers the purchase, sale

and storage of crypto-assets. The solution reduces time-to-market in order to

meet growing user demand and keep banks competitive.



