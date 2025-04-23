Centor Launches Smart Pill Organizer to Support Medication Adherence (FOTO)
- Simple, patient-friendly therapy support
- Real time LTE data transmission - no app required
- Portfolio extension for Centor's remote monitoring solutions for pharmacies
Centor Inc., a Gerresheimer company and leading provider of regulatory compliant
prescription containers and remote care solutions, adds a brand-new smart weekly
pill organizer to its solution portfolio. Patient adherence to prescribed
medication is crucial for a positive therapy outcome. The new connected device
monitors medication intake in real-time, allowing pharmacies and clinical
partners to provide simple, patient-friendly therapy support. Cutting-edge
connected devices such as Gx Cap and the new smart pill organizer represent a
significant advancement in medication adherence support. They use LTE signals
and cloud technology to seamlessly monitor medication intake without the need
for patients to install and pair an app. The new smart pill organizer has been
co-developed with RxCap and solidifies Centor's position as a leader in
innovative drug containment and medication adherence solutions. It is now
available to US pharmacies through Centor's remote monitoring service. "We are
thrilled to expand our solution portfolio by bringing this new state-of-the-art
connected pill organizer to the market," said Tony Haba, President and CEO of
Gerresheimer North America. "By partnering with RxCap, we are able to provide
our pharmacy clients with innovative smart connected devices and remote care
solutions. This allows them to support patients in achieving positive health
outcomes."
Sreeram Ramakrishnan, CEO of RxCap, added: "We are excited to launch this new
medication adherence device in partnership with Centor. Our mission is to help
patients stay adherent to their medications, and this new device, combined with
Centor's unmatched relationships and services in the pharmacy and pharmaceutical
industries, will significantly further that aim."
Remote adherence monitoring to support positive health outcomes
Patient adherence to prescribed medication is crucial for therapy outcome and
can prevent cost-intensive hospitalizations. Digital therapy support is becoming
increasingly important in this area, not only through body-worn sensors and
apps, but also through connected primary packaging and delivery systems and
medication adherence monitoring.
Turnkey solution for pharmacies to provide remote monitoring programs
Centor offers a turnkey solution for pharmacies, allowing them to provide
reimbursable remote monitoring programs to qualified patients. It includes
connected adherence devices, proprietary software, and hands-on support.
Centor's connected devices like Gx Cap and the new weekly pill organizer use LTE
signals to send adherence data to a cloud-based software platform, allowing
pharmacy staff and clinical partners to monitor medication adherence in
real-time and provide timely interventions to patients when necessary. The
connected devices are easy to use and require no patient effort to set up, which
supports engagement with the solution.
Smart Pill Organizer now available for U.S. pharmacies
The new smart pill organizer solution is now available for U.S. pharmacies and
can be ordered directly from Centor.
For order inquiries and questions, pharmacies can contact Centor at
mailto:prescription@centorrx.com .
About Centor
Centor, a Gerresheimer company, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of
regulatory compliant prescription containers for medication dispensing in the
USA. Focused on safety to protect against accidental drug ingestions while
maintaining customer ease of use, Centor meets U.S. Consumer Product Safety
Commission (CPSC) regulations for child resistant packaging and United States
Pharmacopeia (USP) standards for light transmission and moisture vapor
resistance. Centor's product portfolio encompasses pharmaceutical primary
packaging products and accessories, e.g. prescription vials, bottles, jars,
closures, droppers, applicators and remote therapeutic monitoring solutions.
Centor is part of the Gerresheimer Group, an innovative systems and solutions
provider and global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries with
over 40 production sites in 16 countries.
