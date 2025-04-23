    StartseiteAktienGerresheimer AktieNachrichten zu Gerresheimer
    Centor Launches Smart Pill Organizer to Support Medication Adherence (FOTO)

    Berlin, Ohio, USA (ots) - - Connected pill organizer for medication adherence
    tracking

    - Simple, patient-friendly therapy support

    - Real time LTE data transmission - no app required

    - Portfolio extension for Centor's remote monitoring solutions for pharmacies

    Centor Inc., a Gerresheimer company and leading provider of regulatory compliant
    prescription containers and remote care solutions, adds a brand-new smart weekly
    pill organizer to its solution portfolio. Patient adherence to prescribed
    medication is crucial for a positive therapy outcome. The new connected device
    monitors medication intake in real-time, allowing pharmacies and clinical
    partners to provide simple, patient-friendly therapy support. Cutting-edge
    connected devices such as Gx Cap and the new smart pill organizer represent a
    significant advancement in medication adherence support. They use LTE signals
    and cloud technology to seamlessly monitor medication intake without the need
    for patients to install and pair an app. The new smart pill organizer has been
    co-developed with RxCap and solidifies Centor's position as a leader in
    innovative drug containment and medication adherence solutions. It is now
    available to US pharmacies through Centor's remote monitoring service. "We are
    thrilled to expand our solution portfolio by bringing this new state-of-the-art
    connected pill organizer to the market," said Tony Haba, President and CEO of
    Gerresheimer North America. "By partnering with RxCap, we are able to provide
    our pharmacy clients with innovative smart connected devices and remote care
    solutions. This allows them to support patients in achieving positive health
    outcomes."

    Sreeram Ramakrishnan, CEO of RxCap, added: "We are excited to launch this new
    medication adherence device in partnership with Centor. Our mission is to help
    patients stay adherent to their medications, and this new device, combined with
    Centor's unmatched relationships and services in the pharmacy and pharmaceutical
    industries, will significantly further that aim."

    Remote adherence monitoring to support positive health outcomes

    Patient adherence to prescribed medication is crucial for therapy outcome and
    can prevent cost-intensive hospitalizations. Digital therapy support is becoming
    increasingly important in this area, not only through body-worn sensors and
    apps, but also through connected primary packaging and delivery systems and
    medication adherence monitoring.

    Turnkey solution for pharmacies to provide remote monitoring programs

    Centor offers a turnkey solution for pharmacies, allowing them to provide
    reimbursable remote monitoring programs to qualified patients. It includes
    connected adherence devices, proprietary software, and hands-on support.
    Centor's connected devices like Gx Cap and the new weekly pill organizer use LTE
    signals to send adherence data to a cloud-based software platform, allowing
    pharmacy staff and clinical partners to monitor medication adherence in
    real-time and provide timely interventions to patients when necessary. The
    connected devices are easy to use and require no patient effort to set up, which
    supports engagement with the solution.

    Smart Pill Organizer now available for U.S. pharmacies

    The new smart pill organizer solution is now available for U.S. pharmacies and
    can be ordered directly from Centor.

    For order inquiries and questions, pharmacies can contact Centor at
    mailto:prescription@centorrx.com .

    About Centor

    Centor, a Gerresheimer company, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of
    regulatory compliant prescription containers for medication dispensing in the
    USA. Focused on safety to protect against accidental drug ingestions while
    maintaining customer ease of use, Centor meets U.S. Consumer Product Safety
    Commission (CPSC) regulations for child resistant packaging and United States
    Pharmacopeia (USP) standards for light transmission and moisture vapor
    resistance. Centor's product portfolio encompasses pharmaceutical primary
    packaging products and accessories, e.g. prescription vials, bottles, jars,
    closures, droppers, applicators and remote therapeutic monitoring solutions.
    Centor is part of the Gerresheimer Group, an innovative systems and solutions
    provider and global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries with
    over 40 production sites in 16 countries.

    http://www.centorrx.comwww.gerresheimer.com

    Contact:

    Contact Centor and Gerresheimer
    Media
    Jutta Lorberg
    Head of Corporate Communication
    T +49 211 6181 264
    mailto:jutta.lorberg@gerresheimer.com

    Marion Stolzenwald
    Senior Manager Corporate Communication
    T +49 172 2424185
    mailto:marion.stolzenwald@gerresheimer.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/6018521
    OTS: Gerresheimer AG
    ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
     

    Verfasst von news aktuell
