Centor Launches Smart Pill Organizer to Support Medication Adherence (FOTO)

Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Gerresheimer Aktie Die Gerresheimer Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +3,44 % und einem Kurs von 54,10 auf Tradegate (23. April 2025, 18:07 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Gerresheimer Aktie um +3,80 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -30,78 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Gerresheimer bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 1,88 Mrd.. Gerresheimer zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 1,2500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,4100 %. Die letzten 5 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 106,20EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 100,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 113,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +83,82 %/+107,72 % bedeutet.

Berlin, Ohio, USA (ots) - - Connected pill organizer for medication adherencetracking- Simple, patient-friendly therapy support- Real time LTE data transmission - no app required- Portfolio extension for Centor's remote monitoring solutions for pharmaciesCentor Inc., a Gerresheimer company and leading provider of regulatory compliantprescription containers and remote care solutions, adds a brand-new smart weeklypill organizer to its solution portfolio. Patient adherence to prescribedmedication is crucial for a positive therapy outcome. The new connected devicemonitors medication intake in real-time, allowing pharmacies and clinicalpartners to provide simple, patient-friendly therapy support. Cutting-edgeconnected devices such as Gx Cap and the new smart pill organizer represent asignificant advancement in medication adherence support. They use LTE signalsand cloud technology to seamlessly monitor medication intake without the needfor patients to install and pair an app. The new smart pill organizer has beenco-developed with RxCap and solidifies Centor's position as a leader ininnovative drug containment and medication adherence solutions. It is nowavailable to US pharmacies through Centor's remote monitoring service. "We arethrilled to expand our solution portfolio by bringing this new state-of-the-artconnected pill organizer to the market," said Tony Haba, President and CEO ofGerresheimer North America. "By partnering with RxCap, we are able to provideour pharmacy clients with innovative smart connected devices and remote caresolutions. This allows them to support patients in achieving positive healthoutcomes."Sreeram Ramakrishnan, CEO of RxCap, added: "We are excited to launch this newmedication adherence device in partnership with Centor. Our mission is to helppatients stay adherent to their medications, and this new device, combined withCentor's unmatched relationships and services in the pharmacy and pharmaceuticalindustries, will significantly further that aim."Remote adherence monitoring to support positive health outcomesPatient adherence to prescribed medication is crucial for therapy outcome andcan prevent cost-intensive hospitalizations. Digital therapy support is becomingincreasingly important in this area, not only through body-worn sensors andapps, but also through connected primary packaging and delivery systems andmedication adherence monitoring.Turnkey solution for pharmacies to provide remote monitoring programsCentor offers a turnkey solution for pharmacies, allowing them to providereimbursable remote monitoring programs to qualified patients. It includesconnected adherence devices, proprietary software, and hands-on support.Centor's connected devices like Gx Cap and the new weekly pill organizer use LTEsignals to send adherence data to a cloud-based software platform, allowingpharmacy staff and clinical partners to monitor medication adherence inreal-time and provide timely interventions to patients when necessary. Theconnected devices are easy to use and require no patient effort to set up, whichsupports engagement with the solution.Smart Pill Organizer now available for U.S. pharmaciesThe new smart pill organizer solution is now available for U.S. pharmacies andcan be ordered directly from Centor.For order inquiries and questions, pharmacies can contact Centor atmailto:prescription@centorrx.com .About CentorCentor, a Gerresheimer company, is a leading manufacturer and supplier ofregulatory compliant prescription containers for medication dispensing in theUSA. Focused on safety to protect against accidental drug ingestions whilemaintaining customer ease of use, Centor meets U.S. Consumer Product SafetyCommission (CPSC) regulations for child resistant packaging and United StatesPharmacopeia (USP) standards for light transmission and moisture vaporresistance. Centor's product portfolio encompasses pharmaceutical primarypackaging products and accessories, e.g. prescription vials, bottles, jars,closures, droppers, applicators and remote therapeutic monitoring solutions.Centor is part of the Gerresheimer Group, an innovative systems and solutionsprovider and global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industries withover 40 production sites in 16 countries.http://www.centorrx.comwww.gerresheimer.comhttp://www.centorrx.comwww.gerresheimer.comContact:Contact Centor and GerresheimerMediaJutta LorbergHead of Corporate CommunicationT +49 211 6181 264mailto:jutta.lorberg@gerresheimer.comMarion StolzenwaldSenior Manager Corporate CommunicationT +49 172 2424185mailto:marion.stolzenwald@gerresheimer.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/6018521OTS: Gerresheimer AGISIN: DE000A0LD6E6