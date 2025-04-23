STRATEC Shares 2024 Results, 2025 Guidance; Annual Report Delayed

STRATEC SE reports preliminary business results for 2024, expecting consolidated sales of €257.7 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of 12.8%.

The company is adjusting its accounting method for recognizing development cooperations, which will positively impact the adjusted EBIT margin by 0.2 percentage points for 2024.

STRATEC forecasts low to medium single-digit percentage growth in consolidated sales for 2025, with an expected adjusted EBIT margin of 10.0% to 12.0%.

The publication of the 2024 Annual Report is postponed by a few weeks, now expected in the second half of May 2025.

The first quarter of 2025 is projected to generate around €60 million in sales.

The 2025 Annual General Meeting is now scheduled for the final week of June 2025.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at STRATEC is on 29.04.2025.

