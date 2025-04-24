BELIMO's Growth Soars: FY2025 Outlook Upgraded!
Belimo Holding AG's stellar start to 2025 is marked by remarkable sales growth, driven by data center tech and HVAC demand, with strategic plans set to sustain this upward trajectory.
- Belimo Holding AG reported a net sales growth of 21.8% in local currencies and 23.6% in Swiss francs for Q1 2025, reaching CHF 275.8 million.
- The Americas market region significantly contributed to this growth, driven by data center technologies and strong demand in HVAC verticals.
- Belimo plans to implement extraordinary price increases starting in July to address the impact of new tariffs and geopolitical changes.
- The EMEA market region also showed strong sales growth, particularly from data center-related orders and the RetroFIT+ project pipeline.
- The Asia Pacific market region exceeded expectations, with notable growth in China and India, fueled by data center projects.
- Belimo upgraded its FY2025 outlook, anticipating sales growth of 15-20% and an EBIT margin exceeding 20%, subject to external economic factors.
+1,04 %
-0,82 %
-3,78 %
-20,22 %
+33,63 %
+20,90 %
+71,71 %
ISIN:CH1101098163WKN:A3CUQD
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte