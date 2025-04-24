INFICON HOLDING AG: Strong Q1 2025, Positive Outlook, Guidance On Track
INFICON's first quarter of 2025 reflects resilience and strategic growth, with sales climbing by 2.7% and a strong position in the Semiconductor sector, despite global trade challenges.
- INFICON reported first quarter 2025 sales of USD 158.3 million, a 2.7% increase year-on-year, with organic growth of 4.7% after adjusting for currency effects.
- The gross profit margin improved to 49.4%, and operating income rose by 1.8% to USD 31.9 million, maintaining an operating income margin of 20.2%.
- The company confirmed its 2025 guidance, projecting sales between USD 660-710 million and an operating income margin around 20%, despite increased uncertainty from tariffs and trade tensions.
- INFICON's largest market, Semiconductor & Vacuum Coating, saw an 18.0% sales increase, while the Security & Energy market experienced a 27.5% decline due to timing of public sector orders.
- The company maintained a strong balance sheet with a net cash position of USD 87.3 million and an equity ratio of 74.1%, up from 69.8% the previous year.
- INFICON's global manufacturing network positions it well to adapt to trade disputes, and it remains moderately optimistic about future business development despite potential impacts on operating income margins.
