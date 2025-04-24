Delivery Hero Soars: 2025 Guidance Upheld After Stellar Q1

Delivery Hero confirmed its full-year 2025 guidance following strong Q1 2025 results, with a Group Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of €12.4 billion, up 9% year-over-year (YoY) on a like-for-like basis.

Total Segment Revenue grew by 22% YoY to €3.5 billion in Q1 2025, supported by an expanding share of own deliveries, increased Dmart contribution, and enhanced platform monetization.

Delivery Hero reported a strong cash position with €2.9 billion after a €0.9 billion buyback of convertible bonds in Q1 2025, and it plans to cease operations in Thailand on May 23, 2025, to optimize its geostrategy.

In FY 2024, Delivery Hero achieved GMV growth of 8% YoY to €48.8 billion and Total Segment Revenue growth of 22% YoY to €12.8 billion, with Adjusted EBITDA up 173% YoY to €693 million.

Delivery Hero introduced grocery deliveries via robots in Sweden and South Korea and initiated food deliveries via drones in Stockholm, aiming to enhance operations and customer experience through technology.

The company is on track to meet its FY 2025 guidance, with expected GMV growth of 8-10% YoY, Total Segment Revenue growth of 17-19% YoY, and Adjusted EBITDA between €975-€1,025 million.

The next important date, The translation of "Jahresabschluss 2024" to English is "Annual Financial Statement 2024.", at Delivery Hero is on 24.04.2025.

The price of Delivery Hero at the time of the news was 25,24EUR and was up +0,84 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.637,18PKT (+0,60 %).





