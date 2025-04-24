Vossloh's Record Q1 Backlog Boosts 2025 Outlook

Vossloh AG reported a record order backlog of €926.4 million at the end of Q1/2025, a 15.2% increase from the previous year, highlighting strong performance and a positive outlook for 2025.

Orders received remained high at €339.2 million, with a book-to-bill ratio rising to 1.35, indicating strong demand and future revenue potential.

Despite a slight decrease in sales revenues (€251.1 million) and EBIT (€7.4 million) compared to the previous year's exceptional figures, the company maintains a positive outlook for 2025 with expected significant increases in sales and earnings.

The equity ratio improved to 49.9% from 46.9% due to a capital increase, and net financial debt decreased significantly to €181.7 million.

The Core Components division saw a decrease in sales and EBIT due to planned factors, while the Customized Modules division increased its EBIT and margin despite brand license fees. Lifecycle Solutions experienced significant sales growth but maintained a negative EBIT typical for the season.

Vossloh's outlook for 2025 includes expected sales revenues between €1.25 billion and €1.325 billion, with significant growth anticipated in China, the USA, and Germany, and an expected EBIT of €110 million to €120 million. The potential takeover of Sateba could further boost growth.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Vossloh is on 24.04.2025.

The price of Vossloh at the time of the news was 65,20EUR and was down -1,21 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.353,66PKT (+1,01 %).





