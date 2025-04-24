Evotec & Bristol Myers Squibb: Breakthrough in Protein Degradation

Evotec SE has made significant progress in its strategic collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to develop a pipeline of molecular glue degraders for unmet medical needs.

The collaboration has resulted in performance-based and program-based payments totaling US$ 75 million to Evotec.

Initiated in 2018, the collaboration combines Evotec’s multi-omics screening and AI-supported drug design with Bristol Myers Squibb’s library of cereblon E3 ligase modulators.

Molecular glue degraders expand the druggable proteome by inducing interactions between E3 ubiquitin ligase and molecular targets, leading to protein degradation.

The collaboration was extended in 2022 for another 8 years due to its success in generating a promising pipeline of molecular glue degraders.

Evotec aims to create a world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics, with over 100 R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development.

