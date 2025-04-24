PFISTERER's 2025 IPO: Accelerating Global Growth
PFISTERER Holding SE is set to make waves with its upcoming IPO in Q2 2025, leveraging its strong financial performance to drive global growth and innovation in the electrification sector.
- PFISTERER Holding SE plans an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in Q2 2025 to accelerate global growth.
- The company generated revenues of EUR 383.1 million in 2024, with an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 64.6 million, reflecting strong profitability and cash flow.
- PFISTERER aims to raise approximately EUR 100 million from the IPO to fund international growth, R&D, and HVDC product roll-out.
- The IPO will include new and existing shares, targeting a free float of at least 25% to ensure liquidity in the market.
- The company plans to invest EUR 215 million over the mid-term, focusing on expanding manufacturing capacities and developing innovative technologies.
- PFISTERER is well-positioned in a growing market driven by electrification, urbanization, and renewable energy demands, with a strong global operational presence.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.