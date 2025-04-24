Hawesko Holding: Resilient Amid 2024's Market Turbulence

Hawesko Group maintained stability and continuity in 2024 despite a challenging economic environment and a declining wine market.

Sales for 2024 were €639 million, slightly down by 2% from the previous year, with retail sales slightly up, e-commerce sales down by just under 2%, and B2B sales down by around 4%.

Operating EBITDA increased slightly to €58.1 million due to improved gross profit ratio and cost management, with an EBITDA margin rising to 9.1%.

The Executive Board anticipates a challenging market environment in 2025 but expects slight sales growth in the Retail segment and moderate growth in B2B, with e-commerce innovations stabilizing sales.

A dividend of €1.30 per share for 2024 is planned, maintaining the previous year's level, reflecting the company's commitment to shareholder value while ensuring independence.

Hawesko Group employs around 1,200 people across Retail, B2B, and e-commerce segments, with shares listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Hawesko Holding is on 24.04.2025.

The price of Hawesko Holding at the time of the news was 24,000EUR and was up +0,21 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,83 % since publication.





