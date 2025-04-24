Ad Pepper Media International Secures Major Stake in Solute Holding
ad pepper media International N.V. strengthens its hold on solute Holding GmbH & Co. KG with a strategic acquisition, boosting its stake to a commanding 58.86%. This EUR 3.47 million cash deal not only marks a significant investment but also paves the way for potential expansion to a 75% qualified majority. With solute's impressive 2024 sales of EUR 44.7 million and a debt-free status, this acquisition is a promising venture, pending antitrust approval.
- ad pepper media International N.V. has acquired a 14.48% stake in solute Holding GmbH & Co. KG for EUR 3.47 million in cash.
- After this acquisition, ad pepper will hold a total of 58.86% of solute, achieving a majority stake.
- The acquisition is subject to antitrust approval and other customary closing conditions.
- In 2024, solute reported sales of approximately EUR 44.7 million and an EBITDA of EUR 3.9 million, and it is debt-free.
- Discussions are ongoing with other shareholders to potentially increase ad pepper's stake to a qualified majority of 75%.
- The transactions are classified as related-party transactions under Dutch company law.
