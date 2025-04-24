    StartseiteAktienAd Pepper Media International AktieNachrichten zu Ad Pepper Media International
    Ad Pepper Media International Secures Major Stake in Solute Holding

    ad pepper media International N.V. strengthens its hold on solute Holding GmbH & Co. KG with a strategic acquisition, boosting its stake to a commanding 58.86%. This EUR 3.47 million cash deal not only marks a significant investment but also paves the way for potential expansion to a 75% qualified majority. With solute's impressive 2024 sales of EUR 44.7 million and a debt-free status, this acquisition is a promising venture, pending antitrust approval.

    • ad pepper media International N.V. has acquired a 14.48% stake in solute Holding GmbH & Co. KG for EUR 3.47 million in cash.
    • After this acquisition, ad pepper will hold a total of 58.86% of solute, achieving a majority stake.
    • The acquisition is subject to antitrust approval and other customary closing conditions.
    • In 2024, solute reported sales of approximately EUR 44.7 million and an EBITDA of EUR 3.9 million, and it is debt-free.
    • Discussions are ongoing with other shareholders to potentially increase ad pepper's stake to a qualified majority of 75%.
    • The transactions are classified as related-party transactions under Dutch company law.

    The price of Ad Pepper Media International at the time of the news was 2,5800EUR and was up +5,31 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,5000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,10 % since publication.


    Ad Pepper Media International

    +1,63 %
    +4,92 %
    0,00 %
    +36,17 %
    +17,43 %
    -28,49 %
    -9,86 %
    +224,46 %
    -70,59 %
    ISIN:NL0000238145WKN:940883





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
