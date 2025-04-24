AGRANA: €0.70 Dividend for 2024/25, 2025 EBIT Steady
AGRANA sets the stage for its financial future with a proposed dividend of €0.70 per share for 2024|25, amidst a notable drop in operating profit and earnings per share.
- AGRANA proposes a dividend of €0.70 per share for the 2024|25 financial year.
- The Group's operating profit (EBIT) for 2024|25 was €40.5 million, a significant decrease from €151.0 million in the prior year.
- Earnings per share declined to €-0.07 from €1.04 in the previous year.
- For the 2025|26 financial year, AGRANA expects EBIT to remain stable compared to the prior year, with a slight decline in consolidated revenue.
- The first quarter of 2025|26 is expected to show significantly lower EBIT due to weak performance in the Sugar segment and extraordinary personnel expenses.
- The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for July 4, 2025, where the proposed dividend will be voted on.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 12.05.2025.
The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 11,125EUR and was down -0,45 % compared with the previous
day.
+0,89 %
+1,85 %
-0,90 %
+1,38 %
-19,41 %
-35,86 %
-31,51 %
-55,51 %
ISIN:AT000AGRANA3WKN:A2NB37
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte