AGRANA: €0.70 Dividend for 2024/25, 2025 EBIT Steady

AGRANA proposes a dividend of €0.70 per share for the 2024|25 financial year.

The Group's operating profit (EBIT) for 2024|25 was €40.5 million, a significant decrease from €151.0 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share declined to €-0.07 from €1.04 in the previous year.

For the 2025|26 financial year, AGRANA expects EBIT to remain stable compared to the prior year, with a slight decline in consolidated revenue.

The first quarter of 2025|26 is expected to show significantly lower EBIT due to weak performance in the Sugar segment and extraordinary personnel expenses.

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for July 4, 2025, where the proposed dividend will be voted on.

