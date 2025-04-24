flatexDEGIRO Hits Record Quarter; Forecast Steady Amid Market Dynamics

flatexDEGIRO AG reported a record first quarter in 2025, driven by increased trading activity from retail investors due to volatile equity markets.

Revenues for Q1 2025 rose by 19% to EUR 146 million, exceeding analyst estimates of EUR 135 million.

Net Income increased by 40% to EUR 42 million, also surpassing analyst expectations of EUR 36 million.

The company maintains its full-year 2025 forecast, expecting revenue changes between -5% to +5% and net income changes between -5% to +10%.

Analysts predict an average revenue increase of 4% and a net income increase of 14% for the full year 2025.

flatexDEGIRO will release its full interim management statement on April 28, 2025, followed by an analyst call on April 29, 2025.

The next important date, To access the investor relations reports and financial calendar, please visit: https://flatexdegiro.com/de/investor-relations/reports-financial-calendar, at flatexDEGIRO is on 28.04.2025.

The price of flatexDEGIRO at the time of the news was 21,250EUR and was up +0,47 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,100EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,71 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.745,48PKT (+0,39 %).





