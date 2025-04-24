FRIWO's New Strategy Fuels Revenue Growth and Future Gains
FRIWO AG is steering towards a promising future with strategic realignment, aiming for robust revenue growth and a sustainable EBIT margin, while focusing on international expansion and key business areas.
- FRIWO AG is undergoing a strategic and financial realignment, expecting slight improvements in revenue and earnings for 2025, with consolidated revenue projected between 75 and 90 million euros.
- The company plans medium-term revenue growth in the high single-digit percentage range and aims for a sustainable EBIT margin of over 5%.
- In 2024, FRIWO reported consolidated revenue of 93.0 million euros and an EBIT of -3.6 million euros, showing improvement from the previous year.
- The company anticipates a cash inflow of around 30 million euros from divestments, which will be used to reduce debt and invest in future expansion.
- FRIWO's growth strategy focuses on internationalization and expanding its value chain across five core business areas, including E-Mobility and Medical Solutions.
- The equity ratio is expected to rise significantly by the end of 2025 due to anticipated cash inflows, recovering from a low of 5.3% as of December 31, 2024.
The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at FRIWO is on 24.04.2025.
+3,83 %
+8,86 %
+4,88 %
-55,90 %
-65,32 %
-75,00 %
+5,52 %
+29,99 %
ISIN:DE0006201106WKN:620110
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte