Enapter AG Revises 2024 EBITDA Forecast: What Investors Need to Know
Enapter AG revises its 2024 EBITDA forecast, showcasing resilience in the green hydrogen sector. Pioneering AEM electrolyser technology, Enapter leads in sustainable hydrogen solutions globally. With a strong presence in over 55 countries, Enapter's innovation spans continents.
- Enapter AG has adjusted its preliminary EBITDA for the financial year 2024 from approximately EUR -8.6 million to around EUR -6.9 million.
- The final annual financial statements will be available on Enapter's website from April 30, 2025.
- Enapter is a market leader in AEM electrolysers, which produce green hydrogen using patented technology that avoids expensive raw materials like iridium.
- Enapter's AEM technology allows for efficient green hydrogen production from renewable energy sources due to its modular design.
- The company has deployed thousands of AEM electrolysers across 360 customers in over 55 countries for various applications.
- Enapter AG is headquartered in Germany, with a research and production site in Italy, and is listed on the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges.
The price of Enapter at the time of the news was 3,0400EUR and was up +3,05 % compared with the previous day.
+5,15 %
-1,01 %
-9,57 %
-22,89 %
-46,53 %
-84,29 %
-94,39 %
ISIN:DE000A255G02WKN:A255G0
