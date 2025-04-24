Uniper SE's Q1 2025 Earnings Set to Drop, Full-Year Outlook Steady

Uniper expects a significant decline in earnings for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Preliminary figures indicate an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR -139 million and an Adjusted Net Income of EUR -143 million for Q1 2025.

The decline is attributed to reduced earnings from hedging in the Flexible Generation segment and negative impacts from past gas portfolio optimization.

The loss of revenues from non-delivery of gas volumes from Russia also contributed to the earnings decline.

Despite the Q1 decline, Uniper is maintaining its earnings outlook for the entire fiscal year 2025.

Detailed results for Q1 2025 will be published on 6 May 2025, and all current figures are preliminary and unaudited.

The next important date, Quarterly Report January - March 2025, at Uniper is on 06.05.2025.

The price of Uniper at the time of the news was 40,43EUR and was down -1,76 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 42,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,90 % since publication.






