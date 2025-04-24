Uniper SE's Q1 2025 Earnings Set to Drop, Full-Year Outlook Steady
Uniper's Q1 2025 earnings take a hit, driven by hedging losses and gas supply issues, yet the company stays hopeful for the year's outlook.
- Uniper expects a significant decline in earnings for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.
- Preliminary figures indicate an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR -139 million and an Adjusted Net Income of EUR -143 million for Q1 2025.
- The decline is attributed to reduced earnings from hedging in the Flexible Generation segment and negative impacts from past gas portfolio optimization.
- The loss of revenues from non-delivery of gas volumes from Russia also contributed to the earnings decline.
- Despite the Q1 decline, Uniper is maintaining its earnings outlook for the entire fiscal year 2025.
- Detailed results for Q1 2025 will be published on 6 May 2025, and all current figures are preliminary and unaudited.
The next important date, Quarterly Report January - March 2025, at Uniper is on 06.05.2025.
The price of Uniper at the time of the news was 40,43EUR and was down -1,76 % compared with the previous day.
5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 42,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,90 % since publication.
