NAGA Group Expands: Acquires Trade.com UK

The NAGA Group AG has acquired Trade.com UK through its subsidiary Key Way Group Ltd.

The acquisition involves all shares in Trade Capital UK (TCUK) Ltd, a company regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

TCUK manages client equity of GBP 1.88 million, and the purchase price is GBP 1.24 million, including net cash of approximately GBP 0.59 million.

The NAGA Group AG aims to re-enter the UK market and expects to generate additional business by introducing its products in partnership with TCUK.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is projected to contribute EUR 6.5 million to NAGA’s top-line revenue and EUR 2.5 million in EBITDA by 2026.

The completion of the purchase agreement hinges on receiving regulatory approval from the FCA.

The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at The Naga Group is on 30.06.2025.

The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 0,5180EUR and was down -3,18 % compared with the previous day.






