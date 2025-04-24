NAGA Group Expands: Acquires Trade.com UK
NAGA Group AG makes a bold move by acquiring Trade.com UK, aiming to re-enter the UK market and boost its revenue by EUR 6.5 million by 2026, pending FCA approval.
- The NAGA Group AG has acquired Trade.com UK through its subsidiary Key Way Group Ltd.
- The acquisition involves all shares in Trade Capital UK (TCUK) Ltd, a company regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
- TCUK manages client equity of GBP 1.88 million, and the purchase price is GBP 1.24 million, including net cash of approximately GBP 0.59 million.
- The NAGA Group AG aims to re-enter the UK market and expects to generate additional business by introducing its products in partnership with TCUK.
- The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is projected to contribute EUR 6.5 million to NAGA’s top-line revenue and EUR 2.5 million in EBITDA by 2026.
- The completion of the purchase agreement hinges on receiving regulatory approval from the FCA.
The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at The Naga Group is on 30.06.2025.
The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 0,5180EUR and was down -3,18 % compared with the previous day.
0,00 %
+20,99 %
-5,47 %
-15,52 %
-38,24 %
-88,24 %
-71,73 %
-82,07 %
ISIN:DE000A161NR7WKN:A161NR
