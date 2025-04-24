    StartseiteAktienNewell Brands AktieNachrichten zu Newell Brands
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    DYMO® LetraTag 200B wins prestigious "BUSINESS PRODUCT OF THE YEAR" Award - reinforcing rise of smart organization (FOTO)

    Amsterdam (ots) - The importance of organization, productivity, and efficiency
    in both personal and professional spaces has never been greater. As more
    individuals embrace smart solutions to streamline their daily lives, DYMO
    (https://www.dymo.com/) ®, a global leader in innovative labeling solutions, is
    at the forefront of this shift. In recognition of its impact, the DYMO LetraTag
    200B (https://www.dymo.com/label-makers-printers/letratag-label-makers/dymo-letr
    atag-200b-bluetooth-label-maker/SAP_2179979.html) has been honored with the EOPA
    (https://eopa.opi.net/) Best Business Product Award, a testament to its role in
    making organization simple and effective.

    "The trend towards smart self-organization continues to grow," said Liesbet De
    Soomer, Global Marketing Director at DYMO. "The LetraTag 200B
    (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iRt6d98Asyk) is designed to support this shift
    by offering a mobile, user-friendly solution that makes everyday labeling both
    easy and enjoyable. With this tool, users can calm the chaos in their spaces and
    truly experience organization made simple."

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Nasdaq Stock Market Inc!
    Long
    64,27€
    Basispreis
    0,93
    Ask
    × 7,39
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Short
    84,19€
    Basispreis
    0,86
    Ask
    × 7,32
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    The EOPA Best Business Product Award, presented annually, recognizes products
    that stand out for their innovation, functionality, and user-friendliness. The
    LetraTag 200B's recognition highlights the increasing need for efficient, modern
    organization tools in today's fast-paced world.

    "If structure brings clarity and joy, we have achieved our goal," added De
    Soomer.

    Featuring wireless Bluetooth® connectivity, a compact, portable design, and
    intuitive templates via the LT Connect app, the LetraTag 200B is a versatile
    tool for organizing everything from cables and documents to storage spaces and
    household items. With thoughtful design elements, including cassette housing
    made from up to 80% recycled materials and FSC-certified packaging, it reflects
    DYMO's commitment to responsible product development.

    The DYMO LetraTag 200B is now available for purchase online and at DYMO
    retailers.

    About Newell Brands:

    Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a
    strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®,
    Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®,
    FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®.
    Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday
    moments.

    This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available
    on http://www.newellbrands.com .

    Contact:

    DYMO
    Liesbet De Soomer - Global Marketing Director
    mailto:Liesbet.DESOOMER@newellco.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170522/6019379
    OTS: DYMO Deutschland


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    3 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    DYMO® LetraTag 200B wins prestigious "BUSINESS PRODUCT OF THE YEAR" Award - reinforcing rise of smart organization (FOTO) The importance of organization, productivity, and efficiency in both personal and professional spaces has never been greater. As more individuals embrace smart solutions to streamline their daily lives, DYMO (https://www.dymo.com/) ®, a global …