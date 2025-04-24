DYMO® LetraTag 200B wins prestigious "BUSINESS PRODUCT OF THE YEAR" Award - reinforcing rise of smart organization (FOTO)

Amsterdam (ots) - The importance of organization, productivity, and efficiency

in both personal and professional spaces has never been greater. As more

individuals embrace smart solutions to streamline their daily lives, DYMO

(https://www.dymo.com/) ®, a global leader in innovative labeling solutions, is

at the forefront of this shift. In recognition of its impact, the DYMO LetraTag

200B (https://www.dymo.com/label-makers-printers/letratag-label-makers/dymo-letr

atag-200b-bluetooth-label-maker/SAP_2179979.html) has been honored with the EOPA

(https://eopa.opi.net/) Best Business Product Award, a testament to its role in

making organization simple and effective.



"The trend towards smart self-organization continues to grow," said Liesbet De

Soomer, Global Marketing Director at DYMO. "The LetraTag 200B

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iRt6d98Asyk) is designed to support this shift

by offering a mobile, user-friendly solution that makes everyday labeling both

easy and enjoyable. With this tool, users can calm the chaos in their spaces and

truly experience organization made simple."





Anzeige Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Nasdaq Stock Market Inc! Long 64,27€ 0,93 × 7,39 Zum Produkt Short 84,19€ 0,86 × 7,32 Zum Produkt