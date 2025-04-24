DYMO® LetraTag 200B wins prestigious "BUSINESS PRODUCT OF THE YEAR" Award - reinforcing rise of smart organization (FOTO)
Amsterdam (ots) - The importance of organization, productivity, and efficiency
in both personal and professional spaces has never been greater. As more
individuals embrace smart solutions to streamline their daily lives, DYMO
(https://www.dymo.com/) ®, a global leader in innovative labeling solutions, is
at the forefront of this shift. In recognition of its impact, the DYMO LetraTag
200B (https://www.dymo.com/label-makers-printers/letratag-label-makers/dymo-letr
atag-200b-bluetooth-label-maker/SAP_2179979.html) has been honored with the EOPA
(https://eopa.opi.net/) Best Business Product Award, a testament to its role in
making organization simple and effective.
"The trend towards smart self-organization continues to grow," said Liesbet De
Soomer, Global Marketing Director at DYMO. "The LetraTag 200B
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iRt6d98Asyk) is designed to support this shift
by offering a mobile, user-friendly solution that makes everyday labeling both
easy and enjoyable. With this tool, users can calm the chaos in their spaces and
truly experience organization made simple."
The EOPA Best Business Product Award, presented annually, recognizes products
that stand out for their innovation, functionality, and user-friendliness. The
LetraTag 200B's recognition highlights the increasing need for efficient, modern
organization tools in today's fast-paced world.
"If structure brings clarity and joy, we have achieved our goal," added De
Soomer.
Featuring wireless Bluetooth® connectivity, a compact, portable design, and
intuitive templates via the LT Connect app, the LetraTag 200B is a versatile
tool for organizing everything from cables and documents to storage spaces and
household items. With thoughtful design elements, including cassette housing
made from up to 80% recycled materials and FSC-certified packaging, it reflects
DYMO's commitment to responsible product development.
The DYMO LetraTag 200B is now available for purchase online and at DYMO
retailers.
About Newell Brands:
Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a
strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®,
Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®,
FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®.
Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday
moments.
This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available
on http://www.newellbrands.com .
Contact:
DYMO
Liesbet De Soomer - Global Marketing Director
mailto:Liesbet.DESOOMER@newellco.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170522/6019379
OTS: DYMO Deutschland
