Kickstart Your Year with Success and Positivity!

Holcim is making waves in 2025 with stable sales, strategic acquisitions, and a strong focus on sustainability, setting a promising course for the future.
- Holcim reported stable net sales of CHF 5,544 million and a recurring EBIT growth of +1.7% in local currency for Q1 2025.
- The company completed five value-accretive acquisitions to strengthen its aggregates and ready-mix businesses in Europe and North America, and specialty building solutions in Latin America.
- The spin-off of Amrize is on track, with its listing expected in June 2025, and Amrize successfully completed a USD 3.4 billion bond offering.
- Holcim confirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting mid-single digit net sales growth in local currency, over-proportional growth in recurring EBIT, and free cash flow above CHF 3.5 billion.
- Holcim's sustainability efforts led to ECOPact concrete accounting for 32% of ready-mix sales and ECOPlanet cement representing 29% of cement sales in Q1 2025.
- The company launched its NextGen Growth 2030 strategy, focusing on sustainability, expanding high-value building solutions, and leveraging its local-for-local business model to drive profitable growth.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Holcim is on 08.05.2025.
