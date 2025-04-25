    StartseiteAktienBB Biotech AktieNachrichten zu BB Biotech
    BB Biotech's Strategic Focus Amid Market Volatility

    BB Biotech faced a challenging Q1 2025 with a CHF 241 million net loss, yet continues to focus on innovative biotech investments and strategic portfolio adjustments.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • BB Biotech reported a net loss of CHF 241 million for Q1 2025, with the share price closing at a 14.1% discount to NAV.
    • The investment team initiated a new position in Akero Therapeutics and exited positions in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Fate Therapeutics, Sage Therapeutics, and Arvinas.
    • The portfolio was reduced to 23 positions, focusing on companies with a market capitalization above USD 1 billion.
    • Several portfolio companies achieved regulatory and clinical milestones, including FDA approvals for Vertex’s JOURNAVX and Alnylam’s expanded indication for Amvuttra.
    • BB Biotech sees selective opportunities to expand exposure to high-quality, innovative biotech companies despite market volatility.
    • The company remains committed to its long-term strategy of investing in companies pursuing breakthrough therapies across high-need indications.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at BB Biotech is on 25.04.2025.


    wO Newsflash
