BB Biotech's Strategic Focus Amid Market Volatility

BB Biotech reported a net loss of CHF 241 million for Q1 2025, with the share price closing at a 14.1% discount to NAV.

The investment team initiated a new position in Akero Therapeutics and exited positions in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Fate Therapeutics, Sage Therapeutics, and Arvinas.

The portfolio was reduced to 23 positions, focusing on companies with a market capitalization above USD 1 billion.

Several portfolio companies achieved regulatory and clinical milestones, including FDA approvals for Vertex’s JOURNAVX and Alnylam’s expanded indication for Amvuttra.

BB Biotech sees selective opportunities to expand exposure to high-quality, innovative biotech companies despite market volatility.

The company remains committed to its long-term strategy of investing in companies pursuing breakthrough therapies across high-need indications.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at BB Biotech is on 25.04.2025.




