Nordex Kicks Off 2025 Strong: Boosted Margins & Cash Flow Confirmed

Nordex Group reported a strong order intake of 2.2 GW in Q1 2025, marking a 5% growth compared to the previous year's quarter.

EBITDA reached EUR 80 million in Q1 2025, with an EBITDA margin of 5.5%, a significant increase from EUR 52.1 million and a 3.3% margin in Q1 2024.

The company generated a positive free cash flow of EUR 4 million in Q1 2025, a notable improvement from minus EUR 254 million in Q1 2024.

Total sales for Q1 2025 were EUR 1,435 million, slightly lower than Q1 2024's EUR 1,574 million, mainly due to lower installation levels and production timing.

The order book increased to EUR 13.5 billion by March 2025, with the Projects segment at EUR 8.2 billion and the Service segment at EUR 5.2 billion.

Turbine assembly production rose by 3% to 1,210 MW, and rotor blade production increased by 14% to 1,188 units in Q1 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

The next important date, Conference Call: First Quarter 2025 Results, at Nordex is on 25.04.2025.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.984,81PKT (+1,26 %).





