109 0 Kommentare ATOSS Software SE Kicks Off 2025 with Double-Digit Growth in Q1

ATOSS Software SE kicked off 2025 with impressive growth, marking an 11% revenue surge in Q1, driven by robust cloud and subscription sales. The company's EBIT margin held steady at 34%, while operating earnings climbed to EUR 15.6 million. Recurring revenues soared by 20%, with cloud and maintenance now comprising 68% of total sales. With a solid cash reserve of EUR 131.9 million, ATOSS is poised for growth, forecasting EUR 190 million in revenues for 2025.

