ATOSS Software SE Kicks Off 2025 with Double-Digit Growth in Q1

ATOSS Software SE kicked off 2025 with impressive growth, marking an 11% revenue surge in Q1, driven by robust cloud and subscription sales. The company's EBIT margin held steady at 34%, while operating earnings climbed to EUR 15.6 million. Recurring revenues soared by 20%, with cloud and maintenance now comprising 68% of total sales. With a solid cash reserve of EUR 131.9 million, ATOSS is poised for growth, forecasting EUR 190 million in revenues for 2025.
- ATOSS Software SE achieved an 11% increase in total revenues in Q1 2025, reaching EUR 46.3 million, driven by a 30% rise in cloud and subscription revenues.
- The company's EBIT margin remained stable at 34%, with operating earnings increasing from EUR 14.0 million to EUR 15.6 million.
- Recurring revenues grew by 20% year-on-year, with cloud and maintenance revenues making up 68% of total sales in Q1 2025.
- The cloud order backlog increased to EUR 92.8 million, and the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) from cloud usage fees rose by 9% to EUR 86.7 million.
- ATOSS Software SE maintained a strong cash position of EUR 131.9 million, supporting its growth prospects despite a proposed dividend payment of EUR 33.9 million.
- The Management Board forecasts total revenues of around EUR 190 million for 2025, with an expected EBIT margin of at least 31%, amid plans to expand the sales organization and enhance cloud-based solutions.
