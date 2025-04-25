PALFINGER Aims for 2025 as Second-Best Year in History
PALFINGER is set to make 2025 a standout year, with Q1 results already showcasing robust growth across Europe and Asia, despite North American challenges. Their marine sector thrives, underpinned by a commitment to sustainability.
- PALFINGER aims for 2025 to be the second strongest financial year in the company's history, with significant growth in revenue and EBIT.
- In Q1 2025, PALFINGER recorded revenue of EUR 552.5 million, EBIT of EUR 40.1 million, and a consolidated net result of EUR 22.0 million.
- Order intake is rising, particularly in European core markets, leading to increased production capacity in Europe and Latin America.
- Despite subdued demand in North America due to US tariff policy, growth continues in the Asia Pacific region, with significant investments in India.
- The marine sector maintains high performance, driven by growth in the service business and demand for offshore cranes.
- PALFINGER's sustainability program, "Lifting Positive Impact," is a core component of its strategy, driving innovation and long-term growth.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Palfinger is on 25.07.2025.
