LR Health & Beauty's 10.398% Bond Fuels 2024 Growth Surge

LR Health & Beauty SE reported a sales increase to EUR 289.2 million in 2024, a 4.6% rise from the previous year.

The company's EBITDA for 2024 was EUR 27.3 million, impacted by one-off extraordinary effects, with a normalized EBITDA of EUR 32.6 million.

A realignment of the career plan significantly boosted new sales careers and contributed to the sales increase.

The successful launch of the LR Aloe Via Magic Power Duo skincare range and other products contributed to a positive business outlook for 2025.

LR Health & Beauty SE forecasts a significant increase in EBITDA for 2025, with stable to moderate sales growth expected.

The company focuses on expanding its product portfolio and digital offerings, aiming for sustained profitable growth in the health and beauty sectors.

The price of LR Health & Beauty Unternehmensanleihe 10,398 % bis 03/28 at the time of the news was 95,63EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






